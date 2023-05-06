B-W baseball remain undefeated thanks to sweep over Ellsworth

Masen Werner throws a pitch during the April 25 game against Ellsworth. Werner earned the save. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Cal Smith’s 11 strikeouts and zero walks led the Baldwin-Woodville baseball team to an 8-2 win over Ellsworth April 27. 

Smith threw six innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits. He also helped his cause at the plate, with two hits and two RBI. 

