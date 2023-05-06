B-W baseball remain undefeated thanks to sweep over Ellsworth

Cal Smith’s 11 strikeouts and zero walks led the Baldwin-Woodville baseball team to an 8-2 win over Ellsworth April 27.
Smith threw six innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits. He also helped his cause at the plate, with two hits and two RBI.
Masen Werner, Colton Hush, Gavin Sell, Sean Van Someren, Ty Fink and Graiden Monicken accounted for the rest of the Blackhawk hits. Hush, Sell and Van Someren each added an RBI.
Sell pitched the final inning in relief, striking out two and walking none.
“Overall, it was one of the better games we had played so far this year and we hope to build on this as the season progresses,” B-W coach Wes Haney said.
B-W 5, Ellsworth 4
The Blackhawks managed only three hits but were able to take advantage of Ellsworth errors and eight walks to prevail April 25.
Werner, Smith, and Fink had the hits, while Werner also had an RBI.
Fink started and threw five innings, giving up one unearned run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked three for the win. Werner struck out three over the final two innings to earn the save.
Haney said the Blackhawks raced out to a 5-1 lead but committed two errors in the top of the sixth to aid the Ellsworth comeback. Ellsworth had the tying on first with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Werner got the strikeout to end the game.
The two wins lifted B-W to 6-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall.
