It was as 1-1 game between the Baldwin-Woodville and Altoona baseball team May 6 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Rails capitalized on some B-W mistakes and used timely hitting to score six runs, which sealed Altoona’s win.
The 7-1 win lifted Altoona to 9-0 in the conference and fell B-W to 6-2 and in second place.
Jesse Gorman started for B-W and pitched into that sixth inning.
“Turning point was walks and mistakes,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “Jesse pitched really well through five innings.”
Logan Lau led the Rails with three hits, while Ben Kuenkel added two. Dylan Bauer and Riley Wiggins finished with two RBI each.
Masen Werner had B-W’s lone RBI.
“We knew they would be a very good team and take advantage of any mistakes we made,” Haney said.
B-W 3, Prescott 0
The Blackhawks finished with only five hits, but it didn’t matter as Sam Hush limited Prescott to three as B-W earned the May 5 win.
“On offense, we had runners on in nearly every inning so that really kept the pressure on their defense and kept them on their heels,” Haney said. “It was a surprise we didn’t have more guys get hits. Cal Smith (3) and Ty Fink (2) provided all five hits for us and luckily at some key moments.”
Hush struck out seven Cardinals on his way to the complete game. He threw 17 first pitch strikes.
“He threw only 70 pitches,” Haney said. “He dominated on the mound, and we played great defense behind him.”
B-W 13, Amery 5
A four run third inning gave the Blackhawks the lead against Amery May 3. A five run fifth inning clinched it.
“We started down in the first few innings but then started hitting better and playing better defense,” Haney said.
Masen Werner and Cal Smith had two hits each for B-W, while Trenton Veenendaal and Werner posted two RBI each.
Ty Fink struck out four over five innings to earn the win.
