B-W Baseball defeats Menomonie, Spring Valley

The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team started its season with two wins last week.
The Blackhawks beat Menomonie 8-3 in its opener April 1.
B-W used five pitchers – Cal Smith, Sam Hush, Sean Van Someren, Ty Fink and Jesse Gorman.
“With the weather still being pretty cold out, we did this to ease their arms into the season,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “All five pitched well and didn’t give up an earned run as all three of Menomonie’s runs came after an error.”
The five pitchers combined to give up only three hits and struck out 10 as Hush got the win.
The offense was led by Gorman, Smith, Klay Lorentz, and Braydon LaGrander.
“As usual in the early season games, the batting will be a little behind the pitching and things will even up more as the season progresses,” Haney said.
The following day, B-W edged Spring Valley 3-2.
Smith earned the win with LaGrander registering the save. Masen Werner pitched in between the pair.
“Again, they all pitched great,” Haney said. “Combined they gave up four hits, two unearned runs and struck out two.”
Werner and Keagan Martino had two hits each with Smith and Trenton Veenendall posting a hit each. Martino had two RBIs with Smith adding the final.
“Spring Valley really played well and kept this game tight right to the end,” Haney said. “It was a good challenge for us so early in the season and luckily the kids played steady and came out on top.”
