The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team advanced three wrestlers to the 2020 WIAA Division 2 Individual State Wrestling Tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Jordan Bonte was a section champion at 126 pounds Saturday at the Osceola Sectionals. He earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Chad Moegenburg/Prairie du Chien's Luke Kramer around 11:15 a.m., Friday in the second round. He brings a 30-5 record to Madison.
Blaine Guthrie (36-6 overall) also earned a section championship at 182 pounds. He, too, earned a first-round bye and will wrestle the winner of Monroe's Alex Witt/Chilton-Hilbert's Kaiden Mikalowsky in Friday's second round.
Max Ramberg earned a third place finish at 170 pounds. He will wrestle Berlin's Brady Wagner (28-11) around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the first round.
