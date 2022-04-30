This is a good sign for any soccer team.
In the two wins for the Baldwin-Woodville girls team this season, both wins have come by shutouts. The latest was a 7-0 win over Altoona/Fall Creek April 21.
“It was a beautiful evening for soccer and our team played with a lot of intensity, even with some frustration about the officials not calling many fouls on dangerous plays,” explained B-W coach Mauritz Kool.
Ella Schutz led the B-W offense (2-1 overall) with three goals, followed by Kylie Kastel with two each. Haley Jordt and Maddi Monicken accounted for the other goals.
“We had a strong start, scoring twice in nine minutes, but lost too many chances until we scored three goals in the last 15 minutes,” Kool said.
Kool was very happy with his team’s defense, as they allowed only one shot on goal.
“The same intensity we had on this game, taking advantage of our opportunities and hitting the back of the net more often and rotating players so we can avoid injuries, and everyone has an opportunity,” he said, when asked what he wants to see going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.