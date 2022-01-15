A six-minute stretch in the second period doomed trouble for the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team Jan. 6.
The Hawks came into the game against Amery with hopes of extending its winning streak to eight and to remain undefeated in the conference.
In that six minute stretch, B-W went from being ahead to down 3-1. The deficit was too much to overcome as Amery won 4-2.
“Amery’s got a bunch of forwards that can really skate, so we knew coming into the game that we would have to defend really well and try to limit their offensive zone time,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle explained. “I felt like we did a nice job of that except for about the first six or seven minutes of the game and for about 10 minutes in the second period.”
Blake Lokken got B-W on the scoreboard first at the 4 minute, 35 second mark of the first period on the power play. Sam Sykora and Max Buhr earned the assists.
Amery scored the next four goals. Sykora scored his eighth goal at the 14:02 mark of the third period with Gavin Sell and Max Buhr on the assists.
“We were really impressed with Gavin Sell’s compete and poise for a freshman that’s only playing in his second high school contest after returning from injury,” Trickle explained. “Sam Sykora, Davis Paulsen, Trenton Veenendaal and Blake Lokken all had nice games as well.
“Despite the loss, I was happy with how the guys responded at practice Friday.”
The Hawks went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Amery went 0-for-3.
Dominic Hite stopped 32 shots in a losing effort.
B-W is now 3-1 in the conference and 9-3 overall. Amery is also 3-1 in conference action and 10-3 overall.
B-W 6, WSFLG 0
Hite earned his second shutout in the last three games, blanking Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg Jan. 4 on 13 shots.
It was a scoreless first period and was looking to be a scoreless second period as well before Sam Sykora scored the game’s first goal with 23 seconds left in the period with Trenton Veenendaal on the assist.
“We did a nice job of possessing the puck and pressuring them in the offensive zone which led to a lot of offensive zone time for us,” Trickle explained. “We didn’t seem to create much with the offensive zone time that we had so that’s something we’ll need to continue to work on.
“We are always pleased to pick up a road win, but I think we’d like to get our first two periods back.”
The Hawks put the game away with five goals in the third period.
Veenendaal scored 30 seconds in with Blake Lokken on the assist. Sykora then scored his second goal with Veenendaal earning his second assist.
Davis Paulson made the game 4-0 with Gavin Sell on the assist. Baldwin-Woodville then scored two goals in the final two minutes. Paulsen posted his second goal with Max Buhr and Chase Van Ranst and then with six seconds left, Landen Parrish scored his first goal of the season with Sykora and Lokken on the assists.
“Landon took a few years off hockey but came back last year and he spent a ton of time at the rink, working to get better after hours, so we’re really proud of him,” Trickle concluded.
The Hawks finished with 46 shots on goal.
