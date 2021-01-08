Amery flexes its muscle in over B-W grapplers

The Amery wrestling team showed why the preseason expectations were warranted against Baldwin-Woodville Dec. 29.
The Warriors defeated B-W 46-24 thanks to five pins.
Tyler Fink started the match for the Blackhawks with a pin over Hunter Beese in the last minute of the third period at 126 pounds.
The Warriors took the next three matches, two of them by pins. The key match was when Jordan Penard pinned Hunter Gartmann with six seconds left in the third period at 138 pounds.
Elliott Anderson gave the Blackhawks hope with a 10-5 decision over Timmy Kelling at 152 pounds to make the team score 15-9.
Amery then put the match away, winning five of the next six matches. Matches of note in that stretch included Walker Ingham pining Sam Crowley at 160 pounds with 19 seconds left in the match. Koy Hopke earned a late takedown to defeat Max Ramberg 5-2 at 220 pounds.
The long Blackhawk highlight in that run was Blaine Guthrie pinning Grant Cook in the second period.
Colton Hush and Cole Braasch earned victories for B-W at 106 and 113 pounds to conclude its scoring.
The Blackhawks will host a quadrangular with Bloomer, Prescott and St. Croix Falls, 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
