Amery clinches MBC title with win over Blackhawks

The Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks suffered a tough 3-1 defeat in Amery on Jan. 30 as the Amery Warriors clinched the 2019-20 Middle Border Conference boys hockey title by defeating the defending champions.
"We had some early opportunities to score early and were not able to capitalize," said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. "We made some mistakes that led to odd man rushes for Amery and you can't do that against a team like that or they are going to end up in the back of your net more often than not."
Amery (16-5-0) posted two goals in the first 13:21 of the game to take control. The Blackhawks (9-8-3) fought back, and Rinalds Ulmanis found the back of the net in the final minute of the opening period off assists by Wyatt Sundby and Trenton Veenendal.
B-W outshot Amery, 20-16, in the final two periods, but was unable to post another goal. Easton Lindus saved 23 of 26 shots faced in the Blackhawk goal.
"Our team will grow from this loss and get better," Trickle said.
