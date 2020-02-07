The St. Croix Valley Fusion matched their highest single game goal production of the season Jan. 30 in Red Wing as they defeated Red Wing, 8-1, and extended their winning streak to six games.
“We came out flying in Red Wing and never looked back,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. “We beat them with our speed.”
The Fusion scored two goals in the first period, three in the second and added two goals in the first seven minutes of the third period to build a 7-0 advantage. With roughly five minutes remaining in the contest Red Wing scored its only goal and Abbie DeLong closed the scoring at the 14:09 mark of the third period.
St. Croix Valley outshot Red Wing, 42-11. Olivia Dumond saved three of four shots faced while Sydney Seeley saved all seven shots fired her way.
Amber Delong had a huge night with three goals and three assists. Abbie DeLong added two goals and one assist. Juneau Paulsen and Jaden Woiwode each posted one goal and one assist. Kiara Theeriault added the other SCV goal.
Madysen Shew tallied two assists and Jenna Bergmanis added one assist.
