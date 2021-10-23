Anytime an individual or team wins a state tournament game or match, it can be called a success.
Which is what happened to Brooke and Allison Albrightson. The Baldwin-Woodville seniors competed in the 2021 WIAA State Girls Division 2 Doubles Tennis Tournament last weekend in Madison.
The pair went 1-1 in the tournament finishing its season with a 17-9 record after placing first in the conference tournament and fourth in the sectionals.
The Albrightsons started its run with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kiel’s Katherine Dickrell/Lauren Olig Thursday.
“We didn’t have any comparable with Kiel so we were going in, not knowing what we would face,” stated B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “I was surprised on how Brooke and Allie didn’t let this bother them at all. They were relaxed and played with great focus. Both Brooke and Allie had beautiful serves in their match, we even had a few aces.”
There was some familiarity with their second round opponent, Pacelli’s Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stolt.
“We had seen Pacelli before, the last three years we have had other B-W teams play the same doubles team so we were familiar with how they played,” Helgeson explained. “We knew we could compete with them, but it was going to be a battle.”
Schroeder and Stolt won 6-1, 6-4. They ended up taking fourth in the state tournament.
“In the first set, we had long points, but we couldn’t finish,” Helgeson said. “In the second set, we played more aggressive. I was very happy with how well they played especially in the second set.”
Baldwin-Woodville finished its season 11-12 and fourth in the conference.
“We cannot believe how fast our season has gone,” Helgeson said. “With having a young team, this season, I am very happy with how well we did.”
