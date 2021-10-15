The season and careers of Brooke and Allison Albrightson ended Friday in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Doubles Tennis Tournament in Madison.
The Baldwin-Woodville seniors fell 6-1, 6-4 to Pacelli High School's Ella Schroeder/Marissa Stolt in the second round.
Schroeder and Stolt were seeded fifth. They carry a 20-1 record into their quarterfinal match which was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The Albrightsons concluded their senior season with a 17-9 record.
