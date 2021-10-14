It was a successful opening match for Brooke and Allison Albrightson in the WIAA State Division 2 Girls Tennis Doubles Tournament in Madison.
The Baldwin-Woodville seniors rolled to the 6-0, 6-1 win over Kiel's Katherine Dickrell and Lauren Olig Thursday.
The Albrightson advanced to Friday's second round against Pacelli's Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stout. The WIAA estimated a 12:15 p.m. start for the match.
