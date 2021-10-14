One more weekend for Brooke and Allison Albrightson in their tennis careers.
The Baldwin-Woodville seniors qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Doubles tournament this weekend in Madison.
The Albrightsons will be playing against Kiel’s Katherine Dickrell and Lauren Olig around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Brooke and Allison will be bringing a 16-8 record to the State Tournament, while Dickrell and Olig are 10-7.
The Albrightsons qualified thanks to their play at the section, held Oct. 6 at Baldwin-Woodville.
They started their run with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Medford’s Sophie Brost and Lindsey Wildberg.
Regis’ Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka defeated the pair 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals. Rice Lake’s Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman beat the sisters in the third place match, 6-1, 7-5.
“They were aggressive against Medford,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “They were flawless. I was so happy for them and they were very proud of how well they played. They knew they earned their spot at state.”
Helgeson noted there are 28 doubles teams at the state tournament. Three of the eight seeded teams, Brooke and Allison have played this season and took games off all of them.
“We are excited to represent Baldwin-Woodville and compete as one of the great 28,” she said.
The other Blackhawk doubles team that advanced, Maggie Jensen and Kylie Kastel, at No. 3 doubles won their first match, 6-1, 6-2 against Medford’s Myah Smith and Eryka Seidl. Pacelli’s Anabelle Arnold and Jayden Hytry defeated them in the title match, 6-3, 6-2.
“I was very proud of how well they played,” Helgeson said. “Both of the girls communicated well, had great serves and net games. Both Kylie and Maggie are freshmen and have worked very hard this season on their cross court game, and all of that patience and hard work paid off.”
SUBSECTIONS
The Blackhawks advanced two doubles teams to sections based off results during the Subsections Oct. 4 at Baldwin-Woodville.
Brooke and Allison Albrightson played only one match, but it was a 6-2, 6-3 win over Osceola’s Rachel Olson and Kathryn Marek at No. 1 doubles.
“Their serves were on, and so was their net game,” Helgeson said.
Maggie Jensen and Kylie Kastel won both their matches at No. 3 doubles. They started with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Bloomer’s Kaylee Klatt and Savanna Seibel. They, then defeated Regis’ Olivia Schneider and Ava Smith, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.
“They played great tennis all day,” Helgeson said. “They really wanted to advance. I was so happy for them.”
In a switch, Bailey Albrightson and Katelynn Miller, B-W’s top two singles players for most of the year, joined forces to play at No. 2 doubles.
Albrightson and Miller won 6-2, 6-0 over Bloomer’s Stephanie Gallion and Lainey Thur, but were defeated 6-1, 6-4 by Regis’ Abby Erickson and Caroline Shepich.
“What worked for our doubles teams was keeping the ball cross court, playing aggressive at the net and winning our serves,” Helgeson said.
In singles action, Dru Beebe went 1-1 at No. 1 singles. She beat Bloomer’s Madison Sather, 6-3, 6-4, but was then defeated by Amery’s Deidra Meyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Abigail Nilssen won her first round match as well at No. 2 singles. She defeated Bloomer’s Molly Dobbs, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4 and then lost to Amery’s Ashley Benysek, 6-0, 6-0.
Ellsworth’s Claire Lawrence defeated Charlee Sorenson, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the first round at No. 3 singles while Regis’ Ashley Chilson won 6-0, 6-0 over Lexi Everts at No. 4 singles.
“As a coach, you never know-how your athletes are going to handle the pressure when they step out to play,” Helgeson concluded. “I was very proud of how each and every one of our girls played, they didn’t let the pressure get to them at all.”
