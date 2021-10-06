The hard work over the last three years paid off for Brooke and Allison Albrightson.
The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis pair claimed the Middle Border Conference championship at No. 1 doubles during the conference meet Sept. 28 in Amery.
“They played with patience, but aggressive tennis all day, great net games, serves and returns,” stated B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “I was happy for them and their first place.”
Seeded second, the pair started with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Bloomer’s RyAnna Keller/Emma Harms. The semifinals saw a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win over Amery’s Alaina Rivard/Ella Gould.
The final match was a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ellsworth’s Hayley Bach/Brianna Maurer.
The Blackhawks finished fifth with 19 points. Altoona was the champion with 41 points, followed by Amery’s 32. Ellsworth placed third at 25 and Osceola scored 20.
After the Albrightsons, Baldwin-Woodville had three third place finishes.
“What surprised me was how well our team handled the pressure of the tournament,” Helgeson said. “I knew after watching them in our warmup they were going to give it all they had, and they did. I was very proud of our team. It was a great day.”
Bailey Albrightson, seeded fifth at No. 1 singles, started her run outlasting Amery’s Deidra Meyer 6-3, 1-6, 10-8. The semifinal match against Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter was another three setter, this time with Stadter winning, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3. Albrightson rebounded to defeat Osceola’s Hope Lowney, 6-4, 6-2.
Maggie Jensen/Kylie Kastel at No. 2 doubles won 6-2, 6-3 over Mondovi’s Keiryn Flaherty/Emma Ford in the first round. Greta Schlafer/Khalia Mork of Altoona handed the pair a 6-1, 6-3 loss in the semifinals. Jensen/Kastel rebounded to defeat Amery’s Myles Curtis/Annie Zin 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.
Lexi Everts/Charlee Sorenson at No. 3 doubles started with a win over Mondovi’s Melanie Heck/Sam Bennett. Osceola’s Mazie Gillespie/Adason Gault then defeated the pair, 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. Everts/Sorenson rebounded to defeat Amery’s Annabelle/Marissa Fisk 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 in the third place matchup.
“They had only played one match together before today, so we knew they would have to communicate well on the courts and just do their best together,” Helgeson said. “It paid off for the. They both did a good job playing together.”
Katelynn Miller lost to Altoona’s Ava Bremer in the first round at No. 2 singles. Osceola’s Autumn Guckenberger defeated Dru Beebe in the first round at No. 3 singles. Altoona’s Lidia Bach won over Abigail NIlssen in the first round at No. 4 singles.
