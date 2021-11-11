Bailey and Allie Albrightson knew tennis was the sport for them pretty quickly.
“I go out and play the first match I played and think, ‘I’m not that bad’,” Allie remembers. “This is fun and I like it.”
The question was whether or not, their triplet sister, Brooke, would join them.
“I thought Brooke was going to stick with volleyball,” Bailey said.
Brooke was noncommittal until the summer heading into her sophomore year.
“It was the first time, I played for real,” she recalls. “I fell in love with it and it grew from there.”
Count Dana Helgeson among those who were glad the Albrightsons took to the sport.
“It’s been a lot of fun having them on our team,” the Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis coach said. “All three of them picked up tennis very quickly, and they all made varsity their first season.”
Same wavelength
For a majority of their careers, Allie and Brooke were a doubles team, while Bailey was singles.
“I started playing singles more and loved it,” Bailey said.
Brooke preferred doubles over singles from the beginning and Allie joked “she didn’t have the energy to play singles” and wanted someone to talk to on the court, so the two as a pair made natural sense in more ways than one.
‘We were on the same wavelength a lot,” Brooke explained, one hardly saw the pair celebrating a point won, but they were happy with the results.
“We’d look at each other and say good job,” she continued.
Replied Helgeson: “It’s pretty amazing that in the three years they played together, I can only think of one time that they were not getting along on the courts. Both Allie and Brooke made a great doubles team, worked hard and had fun together on the courts.”
Going into this season, both said it was a goal to reach the State Tournament, which they qualified for on its home court as Baldwin-Woodville hosted the sectional .
“I loved it,” Brooke said. “Our friends were coming up from school to watch.
“We knew every inch of the courts. The dead spots, the best one, which courts were affected by the winds the most.”
The pair went 1-1 at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament. They started their run with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kiel’s Katherine Dickrell and Lauren Olig.
“After the first game, I was nervous,” Allie explained. “”After that, we played more comfortable and it felt like every other match.”
Chimed Brooke: “We played like it was every other match.”
The tournament run ended in the next round with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Pacelli’s Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stodt.
The pair’s biggest fan knew what went wrong in the first set.
“I knew they were nervous and that they were getting into their heads,” Bailey stated. “The second set they were playing like themselves.”
Added Brooke: “The first set we were not ourselves. Nerves got to us, playing on the main court.”
After a singles filled regular season, Bailey switched to playing doubles with Katelyn Miller, where her season ended at the regionals.
“She has a great mindset and was always up for a challenge,” Helgeson said of Bailey. “All three girls are very competitive and that was great for our team because they pushed each other to become stronger.”
Memorable moments
Tennis was big in the family as mom Kelly played as well.
“She would come hit with us if we wanted to play doubles,” Brooke added.
The triplets stated they played all the sports growing up, but they eventually gravitated toward tennis. In the spring, Bailey and Brooke do track and field, while Allie is a manager for the boys tennis team.
“I don’t like long-distance running,” she stated.
Playing and winning a match in the state tournament was memory No. 1 for the pair. Earning a Middle Border Conference championship for doubles this year was No. 2.
“It was very exciting and unexpected,” Allie said.
Brooke also remembered their match sophomore year, when they defeated the Osceola doubles team at regionals, which earned them a sectional berth. The Albrightsons won the regular season match but lost at conference setting the stage for regionals.
“It was one of the best matches we played,” she recalled.
While Allie enjoyed that memory, she had another one high up her list.
“Every time Brooke missed an overhead, I’d come up from behind, save her and we’d get the point,” she said. “They didn’t expect it.”
“Thanks Allie,” Brooke shot back.
“Hey, I did it too,” Allie responded.
Bailey recalls the win over Altoona’s Josie Recheck, a state qualifier, earlier this year, as one of her favorites.
“I played her before and lost pretty bad,” she remembers. “I tried my best, won and I was pretty happy.”
While all three admitted falling in love with the sport eventually, they had to learn the mental grind of the sport.
“Coach always says the sport is 80% mental, 20% physical,” Bailey said. “If your mind isn’t in the game, you can fall apart, just like that.”
Brooke recalls her first tournament she was more mentally tired than physically tired. Bailey remembers playing a three hour match.
“In the third set, Coach always tell us, it comes down to who has the most energy, who wants it the most,” Allie said.
Brooke believes her net play was always the strongest part of her game.
“I loved hitting the ball as hard as I could,” she said.
Bailey touted her ball placement as her strong suit.
“Where my opponent couldn’t get it,” she added.
Brooke and Bailey answered in unison about Allie’s No. 1 weapon.
“She was very good at hitting lobs,” they said.
Concluded Helgeson: “They poured themselves into their game and came to every open court and camp they could. That is why they were so successful.”
The future
The three are ready to go their separate ways upon graduation. Bailey will be attending Bethel to study nursing along with playing tennis. Allie has been accepted at the University of Minnesota to major in aerospace engineering while Brooke is leaning toward the University of Northern Iowa and speech pathology.
All three of them stated, they will be cheering for the Blackhawk tennis program in the future.
“I’m excited to see where (the program) goes,” Brooke said.
Chimed Bailey: “I’d be happy to see them make it to team state.”
