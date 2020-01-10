Lilly Accola’s two goals helped the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team to the 4-1 victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Jan. 7.
"It was a nice conference/sectional win versus Chippewa Falls/Menomonie," said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. "We were able to score two goals in the first couple of minutes. Then we kind of played sloppy the rest of the game until the middle of the third. We picked it up and buried a couple more."
Accola’s first goal was at the 2 minute, 18 second mark of the first period on the assist from Abbie DeLong. The second came at 6:44 mark of the third with the assist going to Juneau Paulson. Accola had only two goals on the season heading into Tuesday’s game.
Amber DeLong scored her team-leading 16th goal 15 seconds into the game on an even strength game. The Fusion’s (10-4 overall) final goal came from Abbie DeLong on an empty netter in the third with the assist coming from Tyann Mittl.
Sydney Seeley stopped 19 shots to earn the victory. The Fusion outshot CF/Menomonie 35-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.