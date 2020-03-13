Accola, DeLong named first team all-state

The postseason honors continue for the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team.
Last week, before the start of the WIAA State Girls Hockey Tournament in Madison, the all-state team was announced, and the Fusion had two players on the first team.
Seniors Lilly Accola and Amber DeLong were selected to the first team. Amber DeLong finished with 27 goals and 14 assists, while Accola recorded six goals and nine assists.
Fellow seniors Abbie DeLong and Sydney Seeley were named honorable mention all-state.
Abbie DeLong had 22 goals and seven assists, while Seeley posted a 19-5 record in the regular season, a .939 save percentage and had four shutouts.
Finally, Fusion coach Matt Cranston was named Coach of the Year.
