Baldwin-Woodville football coach Dan Keefer shares his thoughts on the 10 seniors for the Baldwin-Woodville football team, who saw its season end Saturday with the loss to Columbus in the Division 4, Level 2 playoffs.
Davis Paulsen #5. Davis had 61 tackles this year as a linebacker. He is the best kicker in school history converting 9 of 12 field goals this year with a long of 47 yards. He made 33 of 37 PAT's. An amazing kid who was also named All-MBC as Kicker. I believe he is the best high school kicker in the state of Wisconsin! He was also the MBC Player of the Year in soccer. A great student with a 3.5 GPA. Multi-sport athlete that excels in hockey and will play baseball or track.
Masen Werner #10. Team Captain. Masen was unanimously voted Offensive Player of the year in the MBC. He is a great leader that keeps everyone loose and has a lot of fun playing the game. 131-229 for 1,990 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also was our leading rusher with 125 carries for 600 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was so much fun to coach! Another multi-sport athlete that excels in both basketball and baseball! 3.7 GPA!
Sean Van Someren #11. Team Captain. Sean was honorable mention All MBC as a wide receiver. Sean had 23 receptions for 471 yards and seven touchdowns. Sean also contributed 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception on defense. A tall fast nightmare for our opponents at wide receiver. 3.3 GPA. Multi-sport athlete that excels in Basketball and Baseball.
Evan Peterson #25. Evan was awarded Academic All-State in Football this year. Evan played on special teams and has been a great teammate. A leader by example has done so much for our program over his career from playing on scout team to filming when he was injured. Has overcome a multitude of injuries and is a guy you know you can count on. He has been selfless and always has a positive impact on others. Multi-sport athlete participating in track. 3.96 GPA!
Logan Gordon #30. Logan had a great senior year. He exceeded expectations and developed into an integral part of our team. Logan had 91 carries for 399 yards for 4.4 ypc with six rushing touchdowns. He had six catches for 66 yards. Logan had 53 tackles and a fumble recovery. He is a multi-sport athlete that excels in wrestling. His toughness was impressive.
Eli Coenen #45. Team Captain. All MBC as defensive end and tight end. Eli is one of the top defensive ends in the state. At 6' 6 weighing 225 lbs., he is a highly sought-after athlete at the next level. He was our emotional leader on defense. He had 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and knocked down 10 passes. At tight end, he was a very good blocker and he caught seven passes for 99 yards. 3.1 GPA. College football is likely in his future. A multi-sport athlete that excels in basketball.
Isaac Grass #63. Isaac played nose guard for us and contributed on the offensive line. Isaac has played a lot of snaps over the last two years. Isaac had six tackles and a fumble recovery this year. Is very well liked by his teammates Isaac was a tough guy to move at the nose guard position.
Elijah Heimer #58. Team Captain. An outstanding guard for us, he is a very tough player. His athleticism allowed him to be an excellent puller and very capable of blocking LB's. A strong communicator that often set the tone for our offensive line. On defense he contributed 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. A very tough kid that cared a lot!
Evan Frame #82. Evan joined us mid-year and impacted our team primarily on the scout team. He is a selfless guy that also played wide receiver or linebacker for us. We were fortunate to have him as he was vital to our team's weekly preparation. Evan is joining the military after high school, and he will continue to put others first!
Tyler Harer #75. Honorable mention all MBC as offensive lineman. Tyler is 6'8, 310 lbs., and he was amazing at the point of attack. Great as a double teamer, base blocker and as a down blocker when Tyler gets into the defender it is over for the defender! One of the most improved players I have ever seen over the last two years. Tyler was a very good communicator, and he should be remembered as being a very good pass protector as well. Our O-line only allowed six sacks this season which is impressive, and Tyler was a big part of that! Tyler will likely have college football in his future as well! A fun kid to be around!
“This was a special group to work with and honestly one of the most fun seasons I have ever had as a coach,” Keefer concluded.
