The St. Croix Central girls golf team has had success at the state meet in the past.
There was a fifth place team finish in 2003 and individuals have earned berths before.
Yet, they have had nothing like this run of excellence over the last three years.
A third place state finish in 2019, a fourth place result in 2020 and a runner-up finish this year.
“We wanted to come home with some hardware,” coach Logan Kimberly explained, as trophies are handed out at state to the top two teams. “Our first day at (2021) state, we played like we did at sectionals. We had the same mindset and focus.
“The second day, we didn’t have the same mojo. We didn’t have our A game consistently. It was a gutty, grind-it out round. We didn’t have our best, but we were good enough.”
Gym rat for golf
Eleven Central seniors signed up for golf, which is an amazing number considering Baldwin-Woodville had only five players on its roster and Amery had only four.
Yet, there was one the coaching staff had its eye on, when that senior class walked through the high school doors for the first time four years ago as freshmen.
“(Assistant coach) Luke Fritsche, who teaches at the middle school said, you’re going want to build your entire system around Sally Vangsness,” Kimberly said. “He added, ‘She’s going to be untradeable’, to use a baseball term.”
By the end of her freshmen year, Vangsness was the No. 5 player on varsity and her score counted at regionals, which the Panthers took first in.
After the conclusion of her freshmen season and the start of her sophomore season, something changed.
“Sally started playing in lot of youth tournaments and was putting in the effort,” Kimberly said. “She also has such a competitive drive, which she was funneling into golf.”
The results paid off as her sophomore year she moved up to the No. 1 golfer, a spot she stayed for most of the next three years. Besides the state team success, Vangsness finished sixth individually in 2019, fifth in 2020 and fourth this year.
“She is a gym rat for golf,” Kimberly said. “In my opinion, with knowing how competitive she is, she has the skill set to be a scholarship golfer.”
The attitude is there as well. Kimberly said, after she made her final putt at the state tournament, Vangsness was all about the team clinching second and not her individual status.
With Vangsness providing the spark, the rest of her senior class started following her.
Sydney Burgess was one of the firsts.
Kimberly states he would prefer not to cut players as freshmen because you don’t know what they’re going to be like as seniors.
“Sydney was your typical freshman player, who made huge strides after that year,” he explained. “It takes a lot of commitment outside the season and (Sydney and Sally) worked themselves into their roles.”
Burgess was also part of each state team the last three years. They were joined by fellow seniors Sarah McHenry and Gil Holme in 2020 and this year. Fellow senior Janessa Olson was the No. 5 golfer most of this season.
Prescott
St. Croix Central has been in an interesting scenario the last three years. You take third, fourth and second the last three years at team state, one would think they have been the dominant team in their conference during that time frame.
Not if a fellow Middle Border Conference school has gone second, first and first over those same meets, which is what Prescott has accomplished.
“We shot our lowest 18 hole score at sectionals (327) and still took second by nine shots,” Kimberly said, noting the talent Prescott possessed.
The two teams have developed a friendly rivalry, Kimberly said. He believes they’ve made each other better as SCC has tried to knock Prescott off the mountain top and from Prescott’s point of view, they can’t rest on their laurels, because Central is coming for them.
“We were looking to catch them whenever we could,” Kimberly said.
Which if Central had to rank their highlights for this season, finishing second at state is obviously No. 1.
What happened Sept. 13 has to be second. At a conference meet in Somerset, Central shot a 173, Prescott a 177.
“It was huge that we beat them,” Kimberly said. “It proved that we can do this. Bristol Ridge is a course with a lot of trees. We had our A game that day, and they might have had their B game.”
Rising numbers
It’s no secret a winning program will increase participation numbers and the Central girls golf team has been no exception.
Kimberly, who just finished his fifth year as head coach, has seen the numbers rise from 13 players in his first year to 34 in 2021.
“It’s become a management issue,” he said. “The No. 1 thing we’ve heard from the girls on exit surveys is more one-on-one time with coaches.”
Kimberly was assisted by Fritsche and Dan Ruud. Three coaches between 34 golfers wasn’t enough. The staff put out the feelers for volunteer coaches and retired coach and administrator Steve Sanders said yes.
As a result, groups were divided and spent time on the driving range and putting green in addition to playing Pheasant Hills.
“The girls seemed to like it,” Kimberly said, adding they got a day off during that stretch as well. “It helped their focus.”
Out of those 11 seniors previously mentioned, there were about half who never even saw a varsity match this year and were on the junior varsity.
“I think that was a key important piece of our program,” Kimberly said. “They provided great senior leadership.”
His point is backed up with an email received from a freshmen parent, thanking those seniors who provided that guidance for her daughter.
Kimberly is hoping that pays off as the page turns to 2022. With only one junior, the future is in this year’s freshman class as Kimberly hopes one of the 15 that signed up this year can lite a spark like Vangsness did four years ago.
“We knew we are losing a lot of talent,” he stated. “But we believe, we are building a program. Our goal is to get back down to state.”
