Sean Van Someren scored only five points against Altoona Jan. 11, but two of them were memorable.
With about 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining in the second half, Van Someren took the pass from Masen Werner off an Altoona turnover and had a wide open lane to the basket.
“I didn’t want to over think it for fear of screwing up,” he explained.
He didn’t as Van Someren dunked it home, met to thunderous applause from the B-W bench and fans.
“This was the best opportunity so far this year to dunk,” he said, noting he did it last year against St. Croix Central in a junior varsity game. “It’s a source of pride that I can do it.”
With Baldwin-Woodville nursing a double-digit lead at the time, it gave Van Someren more confidence to attempt the dunk.
“If it was a close game, I wasn’t going to go for it,” he said.
Among those who stood up and applauded the dunk was the Blackhawk coaching staff. Van Someren said they’ve encouraged him to do it in a game based off dunking in practice.
Thanks to Altoona’s livestreaming the game, he has been able to see his dunk many, many times. So have a lot of other people.
“Word got around pretty quickly at school the next day,” he said. “Everyone was excited.”
