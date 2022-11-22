A memorable season for B-W cheerleaders

As the 2022 Baldwin-Woodville football season ends, we reflect on what an incredible season we had as cheerleaders. Our football Cheerleading squad consisted of 12 young ladies: one senior (Grace Sell), one junior (Ava Veen), nine sophomores (Bella Gullicksen, Sarena Ombati, Olivia Valiant, Missy Riebe, Morgan McGee, Sarah Fisher, Leslie Bulera, Ava Ptacek, and Ellenor Vance), and one freshman (Bella Beebe), coached by Megan Timmerman. With such a young squad, and a brand-new coach, we were very happy with the outcome of our season. The girls learned so much in our 13-week season from sideline cheers, dances, skills, and lots and lots of stunting. It’s no secret that these ladies are passionate about what they do, pushing themselves every day to be better for the team and for themselves.
Over the summer these girls attended a UCA Cheerleading Camp at St. Thomas University. At camp the girls learned all kinds of skills to bring back to the field with them. One of these things was a halftime performance that was highlighted during the Homecoming Pep Fest and Game. The girls accomplished so much with this routine, pushing themselves to new heights. It was an incredible season to say the least. Our team was so honored to be led by our captain, Grace Sell. Grace cheered her final game on October 29, after the loss in Columbus. This team is more than a team, we’re a family, so that was an emotional day for all. Grace blessed us with her contagious energy and positivity, her impeccable cheerleading skills, and fabulous ideas. There is no doubt that she will be missed in the seasons to come.
Looking forward, we are now in our winter season, cheering for Boys and Girls Basketball, Boys and Girls Hockey, and Wrestling. We are excited for what this new season will bring with our very young and eager-to-learn squads. We look forward to seeing everyone at the games and to show off our skills again this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.