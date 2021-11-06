The St. Croix Central volleyball team believed it was a team capable of earning a state berth.
So for its season to end short of the state tournament was dejecting. For it to come at the hands of Baldwin-Woodville in the sectional semifinal on its home court was depressing.
“It was a disappointing and an abrupt end to our season,” SCC coach Mindy Widiker said. “Baldwin-Woodville is a good team who showed it that evening.”
The scores were 27-29, 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 15-8 in favor of the second-seeded Blackhawks.
“Some of the times we were able to execute and at other times we had various struggles,” Widiker stated. “It depended upon the set and flow of the game.”
Katie Larson led the offense with 17 kills, followed by Macie Segebrecht and Katie Gostovich with 10 each. Delaynee Bohatta tossed in five.
Larson also had a team-high 13 digs with Hanna Dux. Gostovich posted seven. Elise Rippentrop and Grace Benson recorded six each. Shelby Eiynck had five.
Central had only four service aces with Gostovich, Rippentrop, Hannan and Dux recording them. Rippentrop dished out 17 set assists with Meadow Berg finishing with 16. Eliza Cleary and Delaynee Bohatta each had a solo block.
Central finishes its season with a 30-6 record.
The 2022 Panthers will look a lot different as Gostovich, Berg, Larson, Rippentrop, Bohatta, Dux, Benson, Eiynck and Madison Mousel will graduate.
