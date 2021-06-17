4 Blackhawks earn spots in sectionals

By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Caleb Lokker and Sam Sikora secured a spot in the 2021 WIAA Boys’ Tennis Sectionals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amery’s Grant Cook and Wyatt Ingham in No. 1 doubles play at the subsectional meet recently.
At No. 3 doubles, Brogan Drilling and Michael Krinke entered as the No. 2 seed and secured their spot at sectionals with a 6-6 (5), 6-3 victory over La Crosse Logan’s Charlie Schleifer and John Herath.
“Both Brogan and Michael played an aggressive net game and had great serves,” said Coach Dan Helgeson. “They did a great job finishing points.”
Tyler Barnett, who spent the majority of the season playing No. 3 or No. 4 singles, moved up to the No. 1 singles spot for the subsectional tournament and saw his season come to a close with a 0-6, 0-6 loss to top-seeded Jack Hehli of West Salem.
“This was a huge jump, but I knew Tyler would do his absolute best against his opponent,” Coach Helgeson said. “Tyler played well and put up a fight.”
Parker Schutz was injured during warmups and ended up forfeiting at No. 2 singles.
“We had to make a fast decision and do what we felt was best for Parker,” Coach Helgeson said. “Parker was a first-year player and has done an amazing job picking up on the game. I have been very proud of him all season.”
In No 3 singles action, Brady Muller saw his season come to a close with a 0-6, 0-6 loss to Amery’s Wyatt Graff.
“Brady has worked hard on his game this season, but has played doubles for us,” Coach Helgeson said. “This was his first singles match. I was pleased with how Brady played.”
Also wrapping up the season was the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroenig. The duo defeated Amery’s Spencer Albee and Ryan Hanson, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the second round against top seeded Nathan Koch and Ethan Schaumberger of La Crosse Aquinas.
“Tyler and Gus had nothing to lose and went in with a great mindset,” Coach Helgeson said. “This was the best I’ve seen them play this season.”
Despite the inspired effort, the Smigla and Kroenig fell, 1-6, 6-4, 0-6.
