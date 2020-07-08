14U Hawks Fastpitch team wins Mondovi Tournament

The 14U Hawks Fastpitch team is finally back in action! The weekend of June 27-28, they traveled to Mondovi, WI for the Mondovi Stars and Strikes tournament. They were undefeated for the weekend, including an exciting extra-innings win in the championship game. To-date, their record is 7-1. In the back row (left to right): Coach Rich Cota, Marin Nygaard, Ryeah Oehlke, Jordyn Letter, Kayla Bonte, Hailey Cota, Coach Brad Groskreutz. In the front row: Hailey Maurer, Charlee Sorenson, Sara Groskreutz, Ella Sorenson, and Ciarrah Letter.
