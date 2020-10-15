14U B-W Hawks fastpitch

It all came together for the 14U Baldwin-Woodville Hawks fastpitch softball team on Sunday, September 27th. They participated in the 14U Tier 4 Minnesota State Softball Tournament in Shakopee, MN. The team defeated Crow River (8-1), East Ridge Gold (7-2), and STMA (6-3) to make it to the championship game vs Ellsworth. In the championship game, they defeated Ellsworth 9-6 to take the championship title.
Latest News
- Girls tennis see season end at sectionals
- Weyer misses state by one shot
- Offense carries B-W football team over Amery
- City creek flowing cleaner after students haul out garbage Large, small items removed during club project; dead geese found
- Our Communities Come Together For Good
- Regional News 10-14-2020
- Blackhawk volleyball drops a pair
- Nature Photography Winners Announced
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.