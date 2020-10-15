14U B-W Hawks fastpitch

Back Row: Janessa Karau, Olivia Link, Olivia Harer, Hailey Cota, Hailey Maurer, Ryeah Oehlke, Marin Nygaard, Ciarrah Letter, and Coach Brad Groskreutz. Front Row: Coach Rich Cota, Sara Groskreutz, Shannon Fritz, Linnea Freer, Charlee Sorenson and Coach Al Freer.

 Contributed

It all came together for the 14U Baldwin-Woodville Hawks fastpitch softball team on Sunday, September 27th. They participated in the 14U Tier 4 Minnesota State Softball Tournament in Shakopee, MN. The team defeated Crow River (8-1), East Ridge Gold (7-2), and STMA (6-3) to make it to the championship game vs Ellsworth. In the championship game, they defeated Ellsworth 9-6 to take the championship title.

