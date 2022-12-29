The holidays: How to include senior members of your family into the celebration

Being inclusive of all members of your immediate family, as well as senior citizens across the community is a major step in bringing people of all ages into the Christmas holiday celebration.
Sara Richie, the Life Span Program Manager with UW-Extension, said that the holidays can be a difficult time for folks, especially those that are socially isolated and/or lonely.
But there are many ways, she said, where our seniors can be brought into the celebrations, we all sometimes take for granted.
To accomplish that, UW-Extension experts across the country agree the holidays can be isolating and depressing for older adults, especially if they live alone.
Being attentive to the needs of aging parents, family members, friends, and neighbors is important year-round, but even more so during the late December celebrations.
For instance, Jane Strommen, a North Dakota State University Extension Gerontology Specialist, provides these tips:
• Be inclusive. Extend an invitation to your older family members and friends and include them in holiday activities.
• Promote social connections. Social connectedness is especially important during the holidays. Loneliness is a serious and difficult emotion for anyone. Think about meaningful ways you can reach out to older adults in your life.
• Encourage reminiscing. Talking about holiday traditions and memories can be important during the later years of life. Looking at photo albums and family videos or watching favorite classic holiday movies can encourage older adults to share their stories and experiences.
In addition, Pamela A. Saunders, PhD, an associate professor of neurology at Georgetown’s School of Medicine, said, “Holidays are often a time when people experience increased loneliness and social isolation. It will be especially difficult this year. We must focus on cura personalis, or care of the whole person, including physical and emotional health, when caring for older adults. This holiday season more than ever we need to find ways to come together.”
Saunders provided her own tips on celebrating with older adults this holiday season:
• Don’t underestimate seniors and technology. While older adults may have more trouble initially using technology such as Zoom, FaceTime, or Skype, it is important that family and friends work together to assist with this learning. The return on investment of teaching an older adult how to use video conferencing and calling is very high, as they can feel a part of the celebrations without endangering their health.
• Ask older adults about holidays past. Interviewing your relatives about their favorite memories of past holiday celebrations can bring back positive memories and are a way to bond through the act of storytelling.
• Share homemade objects. While much can be done over video, or phone, many people find comfort in physical objects. Try to send a homemade ornament or handwritten card or letter to a relative who may be comforted in that gesture.
Gifting
Also, what do you do when considering gifts for older adults who seemingly have everything they could possibly need?
Here are some ideas:
• Experiences Give the seniors in your life tickets to movies, musicals, music, dance performances or symphonies. Better yet, buy a block of tickets and make it a group outing that will build memories. If there is a nearby community theater that does work the senior in your life enjoys, get them season tickets. Consider buying them classes at a local pottery or painting shop. Buy two samplers of teas — one for you and one for them — and have tea parties over Zoom or in person. Gift tickets to a local sporting event. Have they always wanted to learn to golf? Buy them golfing lessons. Pickleball is popular among seniors; buy a set of lessons. You can also provide your favorite senior with a day of indulgence. Consider getting a gift certificate for a mani/pedi or a day at the spa. Buy them a gift certificate to their favorite salon.
• Consumables Food and beverage can make great gifts for seniors, though you’ll want to be aware of what they can and cannot eat and if they are on a restricted diet. These gifts can range from a basket of specialty sauces and jams to a coupon for a home-cooked gourmet meal that you will come and prepare in their home. There are also many companies that will deliver monthly boxes filled with a variety of surprises from pasta to wine to chocolates to smoked meats.
• Health-related items Gift a session with an aging-in-place specialist who can do a safety inspection of the senior’s home and make suggestions that can help them stay in their home longer. Fitness trackers and step counters aren’t just for the young. Pick out a model that is compatible with the recipient’s phone and comes with an app that provides workout programs.
• Safety and location items A practical gift idea is to invest in tracking or location technology for seniors. Personal location devices can help people find their keys or other essential items. If you are willing to make a monthly investment, medical alert systems are a great gift that can help a senior stay in their home safely for longer. Home modifications can also help to achieve that goal. You can gift a senior such things as the installation of grab bars and rails.
• Nostalgia Other oft-beloved gifts are those that tap into nostalgia, that bring back memories of beloved moments. There are several services that will arrange interviews, sometimes in the form of several questions a month for a year. They will then gather up the answers and photos and create an autobiographical book. Consider giving a photo-related gift. Digitize the senior’s collection of photos. Gift them with a digital photo frame that you’ve loaded with shared moments. Order a blanket that has been printed with photos or create a calendar.
