A recent report by the Center for Public Integrity and data analysis by Wisconsin Watch’s Vanessa Swales, has shown that about 13% of households in Wisconsin include multiple generations of adults.
It’s a fluctuating number, but is indicative of the changes in American households over the years.
Post-World War II, the number of multi-generational homes decreased as spending power and independence increased. However, the trending of multi-generational homes began to rise again in the late 1970s as home prices rose.
Across the country, there are nearly 5 million multi-generational households, with many now seeing younger adults (18- to 34-year-olds) continuing to live with their parents.
In fact, 50 years ago, there were about 8% of 25- to 34-year-olds living with their parents, compared to about 17% today.
In the past, multi-generational living arrangements have been associated with necessity, but that view has changed.
“Boomerang kids” and millennials are now considering living with mom and dad, and with work-from-home options becoming more common, the lack of social interaction from the office is addressed through the option of living with multi-generations.
In 2020, the percentage of U.S. adults living with their parents were as follows:
- 16.7% of 25- to 34-year-olds
- 3.8% of 35- to 64-year-olds
- 57.5% of 18- to 24-year-olds
Some other interesting facts about multi-generational living provided in an article by storagecafe.com, include:
- The highest percentages of multi-generational households are in Hawaii (73%), California (5.8%), and Texas (4.9%)
- Since 1967, the percentage of “Boomerang Generation” adults in the 25-34 age range increased by 9.6%
- 20.8% of men aged 24-34 currently live with their parents, compared to 12.6% of women
With that in mind, local, county, and state officials also realize that housing generations together has its own advantages and disadvantages.
Though the spread of COVID-19 emphasized the dangers of multi-generational living arrangements, putting younger and older members of households at risk, the multi-generation arrangement continues to be considered valid and important for many.
Karin Krause is a 1979 RN, and a University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Nursing alumna, and is the founder and Executive Director of Hope and a Future, a nonprofit organization in Madison.
Krause recently described the facilities they are creating that includes multi-generations.
In an article published by the University of Wisconsin Center for Aging Research and Education (tinyurl.com/5a235ewn), Krause said, “At Hope and a Future, we’re looking to help people flourish. When you bring generations together, children have people who have time to look at them, listen to them, play with them, and enjoy them. Seniors have a purpose in mentoring parents and children,” she said.
The benefits these programs have shown is that they help all people across the age spectrum.
According to a report from the St. Croix County Aging and Disability Resource Center, “the U.S. Census population estimates for 2020 indicate that the population of St. Croix County was estimated to be 93,536. Of the total population of 90,687 in 2019, 19,408 or 21.4% of the total population that is over 60 years of age. The percentage of older adults in St. Croix County is slightly less than Wisconsin as a whole, in which nearly 24.4% are age 60 or better.”
With the population made up largely of older adults in the county, the option of multigenerational living is as important today as it was a generation or two before.
“Due to the growth in numbers of older adults in St. Croix County, the challenge ahead will be to meet the needs of the increasing numbers of older adults and to provide an opportunity for them to direct the programs and services which keep them active and living independently in their communities,” the ADRC report states.
How many opt into a multi-generational living arrangement continues to hover around the 10% to 15% range of homes.
Functioning and communicating at higher levels were the areas where the benefits were noticed.
The growth experienced over the years has allowed facility expansion of the program. Recently, the program was moved into a renovated farmhouse located just west of Madison.
The bottom line for Krause is that in an intergenerational setting, children are more interactive and participate more in cooperative play. For the adults, this type of living arrangement provides better family communication, fewer worries, less social isolation, and greater access to care.
Intergenerational programs have been shown to benefit people across the lifespan. Children demonstrate more interactive and cooperative play, increased empathy and mood management, and improved academic performance. Adults - including parents of young children and caregivers of older relatives - experience better family communication, less worry and social isolation, and greater access to respite care.
