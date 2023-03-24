There are a couple of reasons why gardening is beneficial for older adults – first, it’s an outlet for physical activity, and secondly, it provides a means toward improved overall health.
In addition, one can’t measure the joy and satisfaction one gets from working the soil, planting the seeds, watching, tending, and nurturing the plants up until and through harvest.
All that work provides the needed physical activity that increases blood flow, works, and strengthens muscles and tendons, while keeping one’s mind engaged.
While walking through the mall or neighborhood, participating in a pickleball league, or other socially driven activities are great, adding gardening only helps seniors with even more opportunities to stay active. And not only that, but there is also a delicious payoff at the end.
Watering, raking, pulling weeds, and picking fresh produce are just the types of light exercising that will help keep gardeners fit without hard, strenuous work.
And those activities will come daily because plants require attention nearly every day.
Study
There have been many studies conducted about the benefits of gardening for older adults, including “Gardening as a physical activity for health in older adults,” conducted by Sin-Ae Park at Kansas State University – a study that is provided through a link on the University of Wisconsin Extension Rock County’s website.
“The objectives of this study were to determine exercise intensity of common gardening tasks in older adults and to investigate if older gardeners meet the physical activity (PA) recommendations (intensity and time) through their daily gardening,” the study states.
The study selected older participants who were randomly recruited from the local community.
The study was conducted to determine the exercise intensity of gardening, and the heart rates of older adults were measured … during gardening or garden tasks, while the oxygen uptake and energy expenditure were measured.
The results contribute to the scientific data that confirms gardening as being a good outlet for older adults.
“In conclusion, the nine gardening tasks were found to be low to moderate intensity physical activity in healthy older adults …,” the study stated. “Gripping, stooping, lifting, stretching, walking, standing, kneeling, sitting, and squatting were observed while older adults gardened … lower back pain was the main bodily pain reported. Furthermore, gardening was found to be a predictor for leading a physically active lifestyle and high life satisfaction in older adults.”
Start a garden
Establishing a garden is easy if you live in a rural or suburban area, but it’s also possible to have smaller box gardens in urban settings.
Condo or apartment living can be ideal for busy seniors, but gardening becomes difficult, if not impossible. That’s where local senior centers and gardening clubs come in. Many are funding programs meant to spark interest in gardening, building stand-alone projects in the community and providing educational classes on nutrition and cooking to help people turn their new hobby into finished meals.
And gardening doesn’t have to be difficult.
Try raised beds, or large planters and pots, since they can be tended without having to bend over.
There are many tools that also make the job easier, including garden carts for hauling supplies, fertilizer, and soil, as well as weeding tools and drip irrigation systems that eliminate the need to drag heavy hoses around the yard.
Gardening will provide you with an alternative to the processed, packaged, and fast foods that are loaded with unhealthy additives and health-impacting negatives like cholesterol and salt.
By growing and eating fresh, organic produce tended by one’s own hand, it is not only emotionally fulfilling, but helpful in helping seniors carry on a healthy lifestyle, while saving money in the long run.
