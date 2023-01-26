Where, when, and how should be part of the conversation
Time tends to catch up with us all, but you may be realizing something else - it is time - time to consider moving to a retirement community.
Depending on one’s circumstances, there are several options.
Sandy Hackenmueller, the St. Croix County Health Care Campus Administrator, said, “There are a variety of settings that can be accessed. It depends largely on the needs of the senior.”
She provided the following list of options:
• Independent apartments - some can provide additional services as an add on, some do not. Generally, they do not provide 24-hour care.
• Assisted living – This option provides 24-hour care and supervision. It’s usually all-inclusive and there is a room rate and a care rate, as well as varying services provided in each assisted living.
• Skilled nursing (nursing home) - the senior generally has medical issues that need monitoring of a Licensed Nurse. Many Skilled Nursing facilities also provide transitional care, too.
• A campus allows for a senior to go between the areas but still have familiar staff and surroundings. It allows one to continue to feel at home within the facility.
What questions should be answered before deciding on where to move?
The first factors people tend to think about are price and amenities. But the choice of a retirement community will mean choosing a new home.
That’s why it is vital to choose a vibrant place, with plenty of parking and recreational activities. Retirees should examine these aspects before making a financial commitment to a facility.
Activities are crucial. These days, senior citizens are more health-conscious than ever before. Many want to keep their energy levels high during their retirement years. They might enjoy golf, tennis, and love swimming and walking.
Thus, it is important to research whether such activities are easily accessible at any prospective retirement community.
Many seniors also enjoy arts and crafts, board games, dancing, and other organized activities. Taking part in a wide range of social events can provide a tremendous opportunity for retirees to make new friends.
Hackenmueller said that location is important, given a senior might want to live in a specific city or area of that city, possibly moving to a place close to family or friends.
Consider how close the community is to schools, sports facilities and other sites which produce large traffic volumes and noise levels. You should also know where the nearest libraries and churches are located, as well as where you can access public transportation such as trains and buses.
Pay attention to what social events are organized by the retirement community. Also, research whether prospective retirement communities provide opportunities for residents to venture further afield on organized trips to theaters, museums, and other events.
Services are also an important component.
“What services are important or not important to you? And does the facility make you feel at home and comfortable in the facilities?” Hackenmueller asked.
What about access to medical care facilities?
Hackenmueller said, “It is all in the location and the [senior’s] desire to [continue] with the medical personal they have been with.”
She added that if their retirement community is not near their provider, they may instead be taken to the closest medical facility in an emergency.
“It is really important to look at health directives, so if something may happen to the senior there has been a discussion with an assigned person and physician to continue to have the requests and needs of the senior met.” Hackenmueller said.
When should people start planning?
Hackenmueller said pre-retirement planning is best.
“It is important to consider discussion at any age, really,” Hackenmueller said. “It is also important to find a facility you may want to live in, so you are aware of costs, services, and wait lists.”
There are other considerations, as well.
What about pets?
“Many facilities have pet visits,” Hackenmueller said. “A pet is part of the family, but it is also important to remember the care that pet needs.”
There are the social aspects to consider. Will the senior fit in?
Hackenmueller said some of the benefits of moving to a senior community include building new relationships, opportunities to stay active and explore, and develop a renewed support system, especially if there is a medical emergency.
Making the decision to move to a senior community is a big step, and Hackenmueller said there are pros and cons to all decisions.
“I believe everything may have advantages and disadvantages. But it is really what has the senior been active in? And what is important to them?”
