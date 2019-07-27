HOLSTEIN

Jr. Champion Registered

Landon VanDyk

North Country

Jr. Champion Grade

Rayjob Amundson

Dry Run Go Getters

Sr. Champion Registered

Sophia Kamm

Baldwin Wide Awake

Sr. Champion Grade

Rebekah Luckwaldt

Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMPION

Sophia Kamm

Baldwin Wide Awake

RES GRAND CHAMPION

Sophia Kamm

Baldwin Wide Awake

GUERNSEY

Jr. Champion Registered

Haley Beukema

Lone Pine

Jr. Champion Grade

N/A

Sr. Champion Registered

Oliva Holzman

Harmony Hills

Sr. Champion Grade

N/A

GRAND CHAMPION

Olivia Holzman

Harmony Hills

RES GRAND CHAMPION

Haley Beukema

Lone Pine

JERSEY

Jr. Champion Registered

Makenzie Midtling

Lone Pine

Jr. Champion Grade

Leo McKenna

Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Sr. Champion Registered

Hannah Nelson

Junior Holstein Association

Sr. Champion Grade

N/A

GRAND CHAMPION

Hannah Nelson

Junior Holstein Association

RES GRAND CHAMPION

Sophia Kamm

Baldwin Wide Awake

BROWN SWISS

Jr. Champion Registered

Hannah Nelson

Junior Holstein Association

Aryshire Junior Champ

Kaylee Raymond

Baldwin Wide Awake

Sr. Champion

Dylan Raymond

Baldwin Wide Awake

Sr. Champion Registered

N/A

Sr. Champion Grade

N/A

GRAND CHAMPION

Hannah Nelson

Junior Holstein Association

RES GRAND CHAMPION

Hannah Nelson

Junior Holstein Association

ANY OTHER BREED

Jr. Champion Registered

N/A

Jr. Champion Grade

Lilyana Steinke

Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Sr. Champion Registered

N/A

Sr. Champion Grade

Levi Smith

Sunnyside Shamrocks

GRAND CHAMPION

Lilyana Steinke

Roberts Ribbon Reapers

RES GRAND CHAMPION

Levi Smith

Sunnyside Shamrocks

DAIRY SUPREME CHAMP

Hannah Nelson

Junior Holstein Association

SHOWMANSHIP

4th Grade Showman

Makenzie Midtling

Lone Pine

5th Grade Showman

Lilly Peterson

Baldwin Wide Awake

6th Grade Showman

Stella Kamm

Baldwin Wide Awake

7th – 8th Grade Showman

Sophia Kamm

Baldwin Wide Awake

9th – 10th Grade Showman

Haley Beukema

Lone Pine

11th Grade & Over

Hannah Nelson

Junior Holstein Association

DRESS A SPECIES CONTEST

Avayah Anderson

Lone Pine

Makayla Weyer

Lone Pine

Josh Anderson

Lone Pine

OUTSTANDING DAIRY MEMBER

Haley Beukema

Lone Pine

BEEF

BREEDING STOCK

Champion Hereford Breed

Jared Dobberstein

Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed

Maddie Klatt

Sunnyside Shamrocks

Champion Crossbred

N/A

Champion Angus

Josie Lorentz

Lone Pine

Champion Simmental

N/A

GRAND CHAMP MARKET

Josie Lorentz

Lone Pine

RES GRAND CHAMP MKT

Klay Lorentz

Lone Pine

MARKET

Champion Angus

Kasey Becker

Forest Timberwolves

Champion Hereford

Devon Sanftner

Forest Timberwolves

Champion Shorthorn

Logan Hillman

Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Simmental

Ella Omann

Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed

Klayton Lorentz

Lone Pine

Champion Crossbred

Karl Kobernick

Forest Timberwolves

Champion Dairy

Matthew Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND CHAMPION

Klayton Lorentz

Lone Pine

RES GRAND CHAMPION

Karl Kobernick

Forest Timberwolves

Jr. Bull Grand

N/A

Jr. Bull Reserve Grand

N/A

Cow/Calf Grand Champion

Rachel Sanftner

Forest Timberwolves

Cow/Calf Reserve Grand

Stephanie Geisler

Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

Bred & Owned – Market Champion

N/A

Bred and Owned – Female Champion

Josie Lorentz

Lone Pine

SHOWMANSHIP

Beginners (Grades 3-5)

Katelyn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

Juniors (Grades 6-7)

Josie Lorentz

Lone Pine

Intermediate (Grades 8-9)

Klayton Lorentz

Lone Pine

Senior (10th Grade & Over)

Jared Dobberstein

Lone Pine

Explorer

Remington Bazille

Dry Run Go Getter’s

2019 St. Croix County Fair Champions

SWINE

RESERVE GRAND HOG

Josephine Lorentz

Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMP HOG

Amber DeLong

Lone Pine

SHOWMANSHIP

Champion Grades 3 – 5

Tessa Wagner

Bellringers

Champion Grades 6 – 7

Levi Nelson

Springbrook

Champion Grades 8 – 9

Alex Bohatta

Riverside

Champion 10th Grade & Over

Dominic Mentink

Double Good

RESERVE GRAND CHAMP

Josephine Lorentz

Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMPION

Levi Nelson

Springbrook

SHEEP

Champion Pen of Market Lambs

Lydia Melby

Dry Run Go Getters

RES GRAND MARKET LAMB

Lydia Melby

Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND CHAMP MARKET LAMB

Katelyn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

BREEDING STOCK - WOOL

Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool - Ewe

Lauren Thompson

Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed Wood – Reserve Supreme

Katelyn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool – Ram

Nathan Thompson

Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed – Ram

Katelyn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

BREEDING STOCK – MEAT

Champion Dorper Ewe

N/A

Champion Shropshire Ewe

David Thompson

Lone Pine

Champion Hampshire Ewe

Katelynn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Southdown Ewe

Katelynn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Suffolk Ewe

Evelyn White

Forest Timberwolves

Champion Wether Style Ewe

Laura White

Forest Timberwolves

Champion Natural Colored Breed

N/A

Champion Any Other Reg Breed

N/A

Champion Commercial / Crossbred

Lydia Melby

Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Bred & Owned

Nathan Thompson

Lone Pine

RESERVE GRAND EWE

Katelynn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND CHAMPION EWE

Lydia Melby

Dry Run Go Getters

RESERVE GRAND WOOL EWE

Katelyn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND WOOL EWE

Lauren Thompson

Lone Pine

BREEDING STOCK – MEAT

Champion Columbia Ram

N/A

Champion Border Leicester Ram

Nathan Thompson

Lone Pine

Champion Dorset Ram

N/A

Champion Hampshire Ram

Katelynn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Polypay Ram

N/A

Champion Shropshire Ram

David Thompson

Lone Pine

Champion Suffolk Ram

Laura White

Forest Timberwolves

Champion Any Other Reg Breed

N/A

Champion Crossbred

N/A

Champion Commercial Ram

N/A

Champion Commercial (Wool)

N/A

Champion Wether Style Ram

Evelyn White

Forest Timberwolves

Champion Southdown Ram

N/A

Champion Commercial (Meat)

N/A

RESERVE GRAND RAM

Evelyn White

Forest Timberwolves

GRAND CHAMPION RAM

Katlynn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

WOOL RESERVE SUPREME RAM

Katelyn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

WOOL SUPREME RAM

Nathan Thompson

Lone Pine

SHOWMANSHIP

Senior Showmanship Champion

Lauren Thompson

Lone Pine

Intermediate Showman Champion

Lydia Melby

Dry Run Go Getters

Beginner Showman Champion

Katelynn Bazille

Dry Run Go Getters

Novice Showmanship Champion

Rhyan Nichols

Harmony Hill

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.