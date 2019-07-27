HOLSTEIN
Jr. Champion Registered
Landon VanDyk
North Country
Jr. Champion Grade
Rayjob Amundson
Dry Run Go Getters
Sr. Champion Registered
Sophia Kamm
Baldwin Wide Awake
Sr. Champion Grade
Rebekah Luckwaldt
Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMPION
Sophia Kamm
Baldwin Wide Awake
RES GRAND CHAMPION
Sophia Kamm
Baldwin Wide Awake
GUERNSEY
Jr. Champion Registered
Haley Beukema
Lone Pine
Jr. Champion Grade
N/A
Sr. Champion Registered
Oliva Holzman
Harmony Hills
Sr. Champion Grade
N/A
GRAND CHAMPION
Olivia Holzman
Harmony Hills
RES GRAND CHAMPION
Haley Beukema
Lone Pine
JERSEY
Jr. Champion Registered
Makenzie Midtling
Lone Pine
Jr. Champion Grade
Leo McKenna
Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Sr. Champion Registered
Hannah Nelson
Junior Holstein Association
Sr. Champion Grade
N/A
GRAND CHAMPION
Hannah Nelson
Junior Holstein Association
RES GRAND CHAMPION
Sophia Kamm
Baldwin Wide Awake
BROWN SWISS
Jr. Champion Registered
Hannah Nelson
Junior Holstein Association
Aryshire Junior Champ
Kaylee Raymond
Baldwin Wide Awake
Sr. Champion
Dylan Raymond
Baldwin Wide Awake
Sr. Champion Registered
N/A
Sr. Champion Grade
N/A
GRAND CHAMPION
Hannah Nelson
Junior Holstein Association
RES GRAND CHAMPION
Hannah Nelson
Junior Holstein Association
ANY OTHER BREED
Jr. Champion Registered
N/A
Jr. Champion Grade
Lilyana Steinke
Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Sr. Champion Registered
N/A
Sr. Champion Grade
Levi Smith
Sunnyside Shamrocks
GRAND CHAMPION
Lilyana Steinke
Roberts Ribbon Reapers
RES GRAND CHAMPION
Levi Smith
Sunnyside Shamrocks
DAIRY SUPREME CHAMP
Hannah Nelson
Junior Holstein Association
SHOWMANSHIP
4th Grade Showman
Makenzie Midtling
Lone Pine
5th Grade Showman
Lilly Peterson
Baldwin Wide Awake
6th Grade Showman
Stella Kamm
Baldwin Wide Awake
7th – 8th Grade Showman
Sophia Kamm
Baldwin Wide Awake
9th – 10th Grade Showman
Haley Beukema
Lone Pine
11th Grade & Over
Hannah Nelson
Junior Holstein Association
DRESS A SPECIES CONTEST
Avayah Anderson
Lone Pine
Makayla Weyer
Lone Pine
Josh Anderson
Lone Pine
OUTSTANDING DAIRY MEMBER
Haley Beukema
Lone Pine
BEEF
BREEDING STOCK
Champion Hereford Breed
Jared Dobberstein
Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed
Maddie Klatt
Sunnyside Shamrocks
Champion Crossbred
N/A
Champion Angus
Josie Lorentz
Lone Pine
Champion Simmental
N/A
GRAND CHAMP MARKET
Josie Lorentz
Lone Pine
RES GRAND CHAMP MKT
Klay Lorentz
Lone Pine
MARKET
Champion Angus
Kasey Becker
Forest Timberwolves
Champion Hereford
Devon Sanftner
Forest Timberwolves
Champion Shorthorn
Logan Hillman
Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Simmental
Ella Omann
Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed
Klayton Lorentz
Lone Pine
Champion Crossbred
Karl Kobernick
Forest Timberwolves
Champion Dairy
Matthew Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND CHAMPION
Klayton Lorentz
Lone Pine
RES GRAND CHAMPION
Karl Kobernick
Forest Timberwolves
Jr. Bull Grand
N/A
Jr. Bull Reserve Grand
N/A
Cow/Calf Grand Champion
Rachel Sanftner
Forest Timberwolves
Cow/Calf Reserve Grand
Stephanie Geisler
Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
Bred & Owned – Market Champion
N/A
Bred and Owned – Female Champion
Josie Lorentz
Lone Pine
SHOWMANSHIP
Beginners (Grades 3-5)
Katelyn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
Juniors (Grades 6-7)
Josie Lorentz
Lone Pine
Intermediate (Grades 8-9)
Klayton Lorentz
Lone Pine
Senior (10th Grade & Over)
Jared Dobberstein
Lone Pine
Explorer
Remington Bazille
Dry Run Go Getter’s
2019 St. Croix County Fair Champions
SWINE
RESERVE GRAND HOG
Josephine Lorentz
Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMP HOG
Amber DeLong
Lone Pine
SHOWMANSHIP
Champion Grades 3 – 5
Tessa Wagner
Bellringers
Champion Grades 6 – 7
Levi Nelson
Springbrook
Champion Grades 8 – 9
Alex Bohatta
Riverside
Champion 10th Grade & Over
Dominic Mentink
Double Good
RESERVE GRAND CHAMP
Josephine Lorentz
Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMPION
Levi Nelson
Springbrook
SHEEP
Champion Pen of Market Lambs
Lydia Melby
Dry Run Go Getters
RES GRAND MARKET LAMB
Lydia Melby
Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND CHAMP MARKET LAMB
Katelyn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
BREEDING STOCK - WOOL
Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool - Ewe
Lauren Thompson
Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed Wood – Reserve Supreme
Katelyn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool – Ram
Nathan Thompson
Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed – Ram
Katelyn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
BREEDING STOCK – MEAT
Champion Dorper Ewe
N/A
Champion Shropshire Ewe
David Thompson
Lone Pine
Champion Hampshire Ewe
Katelynn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Southdown Ewe
Katelynn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Suffolk Ewe
Evelyn White
Forest Timberwolves
Champion Wether Style Ewe
Laura White
Forest Timberwolves
Champion Natural Colored Breed
N/A
Champion Any Other Reg Breed
N/A
Champion Commercial / Crossbred
Lydia Melby
Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Bred & Owned
Nathan Thompson
Lone Pine
RESERVE GRAND EWE
Katelynn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND CHAMPION EWE
Lydia Melby
Dry Run Go Getters
RESERVE GRAND WOOL EWE
Katelyn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND WOOL EWE
Lauren Thompson
Lone Pine
BREEDING STOCK – MEAT
Champion Columbia Ram
N/A
Champion Border Leicester Ram
Nathan Thompson
Lone Pine
Champion Dorset Ram
N/A
Champion Hampshire Ram
Katelynn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Polypay Ram
N/A
Champion Shropshire Ram
David Thompson
Lone Pine
Champion Suffolk Ram
Laura White
Forest Timberwolves
Champion Any Other Reg Breed
N/A
Champion Crossbred
N/A
Champion Commercial Ram
N/A
Champion Commercial (Wool)
N/A
Champion Wether Style Ram
Evelyn White
Forest Timberwolves
Champion Southdown Ram
N/A
Champion Commercial (Meat)
N/A
RESERVE GRAND RAM
Evelyn White
Forest Timberwolves
GRAND CHAMPION RAM
Katlynn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
WOOL RESERVE SUPREME RAM
Katelyn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
WOOL SUPREME RAM
Nathan Thompson
Lone Pine
SHOWMANSHIP
Senior Showmanship Champion
Lauren Thompson
Lone Pine
Intermediate Showman Champion
Lydia Melby
Dry Run Go Getters
Beginner Showman Champion
Katelynn Bazille
Dry Run Go Getters
Novice Showmanship Champion
Rhyan Nichols
Harmony Hill
