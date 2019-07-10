A very emotional exhibit, "Remembering Our Fallen" will be displayed at the Baldwin Cave Dahl American Legion Post #240 July 12th, 13th and 14th. This memorial reminds Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country's uniform.
The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of almost 5,000 of our nation's Fallen since 9/11/2001. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Thursday September 2, 2017. This is the first time the memorial will be displayed in the state of Wisconsin.
This national memorial also includes a Tribute Tower to recognize our service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on our overseas bases. Those who returned from war with the invisible wounds of PTS and succumbed to suicide are included on a Tribute Tower that recognizes the tragedy of PTS.
Organizers are still asking for help in contacting Gold Star families so they can include every single American who has died since 9/11/2001 in The War on Terror. There is no fee for families. We just ask that they visit the web site below and provide basic information and two photos of their Fallen loved one.
The Baldwin Cave Dahl American Legion Post #240 is proud to sponsor this memorial and wishes to thank all the businesses and individuals who donated to this worthy endeavor. The public is invited to view the "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial from Friday July 12 to Sunday July 14th, 2019. The memorial will be open continuously, 24 hours each day. On Saturday July 13th at 11:00 AM a memorial service will be held and all are welcome to attend to honor the sacrifice that these men and women have made. The Baldwin Cave Dahl American Legion Post #240 is located at 410 Maple St. Baldwin, WI.
"We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members," said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. "This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation's history. We are thankful to Baldwin Cave Dahl American Legion Post #240 for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial."
A directory of the Fallen, along with a tour schedule and additional information, are available at: www.RememberingOurFallen.org
