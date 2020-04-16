VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
March 25, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened a special board meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar Street. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Librarian Rebecca Dixen, Brad Boldt, Rich Cronk, Harry Smith, Craig Kent, Joe Rose and Jason Schulte
The main purpose of this meeting was to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) quarantines issued by the governor, Center for Disease Control recommendations for stopping the spread of the virus and employee well-being. Let it be noted that this meeting was held in person in the board room with precautions taken to keep everyone at least six feet from each other, including board members, staff and members of the public.
Carlson presented a report of what neighboring municipalities are doing to keep their residents and employees safe and not exposed to the virus.
Emergency Management Update
Boyer and Carlson updated the board on the emergency management information that has been received from numerous state and local agencies regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) epidemic and state mandated quarantine. Information is passed along to board members and department heads when received and as necessary with the goal of keeping everyone informed of state and local resources and issues as they arise.
Department Directives/Updates
As each department updated the board on their requested adjustments to work schedules due to the “Safer at Home” mandate by the governor, all departments were told to abide by the following:
1) While schedules are adjusted and employees are at home, they are to be on-call and ready to return to work, if required.
2) The goal is to keep employees separated and with little contact with the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any employee who is furloughed and at home is not allowed to return to the workplace until they are scheduled to do so.
3) All village vehicles will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized at shift end.
4) Riding in village vehicles together is prohibited until the governor’s orders are lifted.
5) Employees are not allowed to switch shifts with other employees to have time off.
6) Time off will be paid as if worked and benefits will remain intact.
7) If an employee holds a second job, it is strongly recommended that those hours are decreased or eliminated to potentially prevent the spread of the virus to other full-time employees.
8. Adjustments to schedules are in effect until April 24, 2020 per the “Safer at Home” directive or if it is lifted sooner.
Public Works
Knegendorf moved to allow the entire public works department, including Director Traxler to divide themselves into two groups and work alternating weeks. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Working from home is not an option for these employees. All public works buildings are closed to the public, effective immediately.
Police Department
Russett moved to allow the department to have an adjusted schedule at the chief’s discretion and to allow administrative assistant, Darcy Almquist, to work Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Working from home is not an option for Almquist. Public records and files are not to leave the department. The police department window will be closed to the public beginning March 30, 2020.
Baldwin EMS
Chief Boyer reported that no changes in schedules are required; however, he is encouraging employees to leave the station when all work is completed. He has changed their protocol when responding to calls to minimize possible exposure to the virus. At this time, he has adequate supplies and protective gear for his crew.
Administrative Office
Due to the pending election (April 7), Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Carlson is required to be available to all voters. In-person voting is available to all voters until April 3. The municipal building will be left open to voters until then. No other changes in schedules are required. Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson and Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer are essential in sending the absentee ballots requested and running the election. Half of the regular poll workers are not willing to work this election. Carlson has recruited college students to work. Every precaution will be taken to keep the polling place sanitized and clean for the safety of the voters and poll workers.
As of April 5, the municipal building will be closed to the public.
Water bills will be sent the week of March 30. Payment options are mail, on-line, drop off in drop box or calling the payment center. Residents will not be able to pay in-person.
Carlson will work with our IT provider to discuss how we can have employees work from home using laptops and remote access to files and documents. Public records and files are not to leave the municipal building.
Public Works Director Job Application Process
The board briefly discussed the timeline for accepting applications for Public Works Director. The application deadline is April 3 with interviews being held the week of April 13. The board will discuss this further at their April 8 meeting.
With no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned the meeting at 7:04pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
