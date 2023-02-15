President Lance Van Damme called the special board meeting to order at 5:02pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Immediately after roll call, Trustee Austin Van Someren recused himself and left the board room/building. He stated that he was aware that a police department employee was going to be discussed at this meeting and because he has also been appointed to the Police Commission, he did not want to create any bias if/when he may be needed on the Police Commission.
Newton moved to convene to closed session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes 19.85(1) (c) – Consideration of employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any village employee who is subject to the jurisdiction or authority of the board. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor (6-0) with one absent. Closed session convened at 5:04pm.
The board reviewed/discussed the possible falsification of a time sheet from a police officer. After a brief discussion, Newton moved to file a complaint with the Police Commission on behalf of the village board for the falsification of a time sheet which in violation of village employee policies. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried by roll call vote 6-0 with all in favor and one absent.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 5:22pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.