VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
February 27, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened a special board meeting on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar Street. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Gary Newton, John Northrup and Keaton Northrup
The Board reviewed the approved location of a new sewer plant. At a previous board meeting, it was determined to build a new plant on acreage owned by the village which is south of the current plant (located on Cty. Rd. J). The recommendation from the engineering staff hired to review all options for a new plant was to purchase land north of the current site and build a new plant on that site. After concerns about building on the south site were expressed by Village Staff to the Water/Sewer Committee, the Committee is recommending that the new sewer plant be built on the north site as recommended by the engineering staff and village staff. Knegendorf moved to reverse the previous decision to build a new plant south of the current site and to approve building on acreage north of the current site (currently owned by Jon-Dee Farms). Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried with all in favor. Negotiations with the landowner to purchase or swap land will begin.
Discussion was had on improvements to Creamery Park, mainly building a park shelter. Village President Willy Zevenbergen had created and presented a design to the board at previous meetings. The Village Board wanted to review other concepts and plans and to discuss the needs/wants of the community. After much discussion and review, Wernlund moved to get two quotes for a new shelter. Zevenbergen is to get a full quote for his design including building materials, construction costs, plumbing, electrical, permits etc. Carlson will contact a building company to get a full quote on a catalog design. Wernlund also moved to get a quote for a sidewalk leading to the shelter location as indicated on the long-range park design map, obtaining a quote for a parking lot and for the cost to tear out the concrete slab currently at the park and for restroom facilities at Mill Pond Park. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Being there no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned the closed session meeting at 7:24pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
