President Lance Van Damme called the special board meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton and Austin Van Someren. Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens and Chad Wernlund were absent.
Others present: Sean Lentz (Ehlers) (by phone)
Lentz presented the board with a sale day report for the sale of bonds to fund the EMS building project. The sale day report, titled “$4,895,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A” explains the low bidder for the funding is Baird, Milwaukee, WI at an interest rate of 3.9841% with a closing date of March 16, 2023. The first interest payment will be due 3/1/2024 with the first principal payment due 9/1/2024. This is a 20-year general obligation debt and will be placed on the tax roll beginning in 2024.
Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2023-02 - “Resolution providing for the issuance, sale and delivery of $5,180,000 general obligation refunding bonds, Series 2023A of the Village of Baldwin, Wisconsin; Establishing the terms and conditions therefor; directing their execution and delivery; creating a debt service account therefor; and awarding the sale thereof.” Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Knegendorf moved to convene to closed session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes 19.85(1) (c) – Consideration of employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any village employee who is subject to the jurisdiction or authority of the board. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 6:15pm.
President Van Damme updated the board on various personnel issues within certain departments. No action taken by the board.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 6:25pm.
