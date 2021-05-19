VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
April 8, 2021 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held a special board meeting on Wednesday, April 8, 2021. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton (remotely), Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Public Works Director Brad Boldt, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Financial Advisor Sean Lentz and Katie Jo Jerzak (SEH)
Sewer plant bid review: Jerzak reviewed the bids received for the new sewer plant. There were five bids received ranging from $15,024,579 to $18,275,000. The apparent qualified low bidder was RJ Jurowski Construction. Van Damme moved to award the bid with alternate 1 (complete removal of existing wastewater treatment plant structures), alternate 2 (adding a water booster station) and utility allowance of $100,000 to RJ Jurowski Construction for a total of $15,168,829. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried with all in favor.
Sewer Plant Funding Options: Lentz reviewed funding options for the new sewer plant, which include Clean Water Fund (WI DNR) 20-year term, Clean Water Fund (WI DNR) 30-year term or USDA Rural Development Loan 40-year term. The Clean Water Fund had been applied for and accepted with a $1.75 million loan forgiveness offered. After full review of all options and pros and cons of each option, Lentz recommended the board apply for the USDA Rural Development loan as it’s the best option with the most flexibility for funding and the largest possible loan forgiveness (up to $3 million). Interim financing will still be necessary to carry the project until the preferred loan is closed. Jerzak informed the board that there is a lot more administrative work to be included with the USDA loan; however, a large portion of the work has already been completed. The USDA representatives have expressed that, should an application be submitted, they are willing to expedite the approval process to keep the project on task. Knegendorf moved that the village apply for the USDA Rural Development loan. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried with all in favor.
Van Someren moved to approve the letter of agreement with SEH for USDA Rural Development application administration and assistance. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried with all in favor.
Newton left the meeting.
Emergency services building consultant: Knegendorf updated the board on interviews held with consulting firms for planning and designing an emergency services building. The Streets/Building Committee and staff interviewed Brunton and Wold. The committee and staff are recommending Brunton be hired to assist in project development. Van Damme moved to hire Brunton. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton absent.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 6:46pm.
Willard Zevenbergen, Village President
Tracy Carlson, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(May 19)
