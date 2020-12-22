VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
November 11, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 virtually using GoToMeeting, which was available to all members of the public by video link or phone as printed on the agenda. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present (virtually): President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Scott Miller, David Wozniak, Dan Orr, Lloyd Niccum, Daryl Terpstra, April Ziemer, Jenny Tumax, Librarian Rebecca Dixen, Chris McGuire, Mike Stoeffel, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Kristine Forbes, Lester Halstead and Justin Fritz
PUBLIC HEARING – 2021 Budget Review
President Zevenbergen called the 2021 Budget Review Public Hearing to order at 6:01pm.
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. No comments were heard.
Zevenbergen adjourned the public hearing at 6:02pm.
President Zevenbergen asked for any discussion on the 2021 Proposed Budget. Van Someren acknowledged that the proposed budget was reduced approx. $60,000 due to updated health insurance premium reduction. Van Someren requested that those dollars be used to hire a new public works employee in February instead of July, as budgeted. Van Someren moved to allow the hiring of a new public works employee in or around February instead of July, using the additional funds saved by a reduction on health insurance premiums. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Russett moved to approve the 2021 proposed budget as amended. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Van Damme moved to approve Resolution 2020-14 – Budget and Tax Levy Adoption. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried by roll call vote all in favor. The property tax levy is $2,395,722.
Newton moved to approve Resolution 2020-15 – Amending Premium Only Plan. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
CONSENT AGENDA
Russett moved to approve the items on the consent agenda. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried to approve the following:
• Checks written from 10/9//2020 – 11/6/2020 - #38162-38268; voided check #38170; payroll vouchers 24381-24491; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, payment systems network and WRS.
• Financial reports including budget comparisons for October 2020
• Minutes from Regular Board Meeting held on Oct. 11, 2020
• Municipal court report – October 2020
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. Being it was Veteran’s Day, Russett took the opportunity to thank all the veterans present for their service. There were no other comments heard.
Newton moved to approve the site plan for Kwik Trip expansion at 940 Baldwin Plaza Dr. as presented and as recommended for approval by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Lloyd Niccum (760 Main St.) reported that a neighboring business has parked a car across the alley at the east end of the block, blocking traffic to his laundromat. The alley behind his business is considered a private alley and not maintained by the village. Niccum requested that the board make the alley public, which would prevent the neighboring business from blocking the alley. Attorney Mahler explained that the village board cannot “take” land and create a public alley as each parcel is considered private property. The deeds on each property should be searched to see if there are any private road easements for any of the buildings on this block. If there are private easements, the private property owners can take action to remedy the situation. No action was taken by the board.
Darryl Terpstra farms land south of the St. Croix County Highway Dept on Oak Ridge Parkway. He claims that since the highway department was built, drainage has become a problem and it is destroying his crops. He had the site evaluated and submitted information for the board to review. Public Works Director Boldt expressed that the drainage pond on the southeast side of the county property is draining properly. It was advised by St. Croix County Land Use Specialist Kyle Kulow that some of the riprap at the pond be replaced. Boldt will do this in the spring. Terpstra requested the board contribute $3011.25 towards repairs to the field to better assist with draining water. Russet moved to contribute $3011.25 as requested. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme abstaining.
David Wozniak, 1535 4th Ave., requested that 4000 gallons of water be removed from his water bill for 4th quarter as his outside spigot was turned on without his knowledge and left to run. Russett moved to deny the request. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Lester Halstead, 336 Birch St, request that his water bill for second and third quarters be reduced due to the apparent excessive amount of water that went through his meter for no apparent reason. He believes the water meter is faulty. He requested that his meter be tested, and his bill reduced to what would be normal usage. The board instructed Public Works Director Boldt to test the meter and revisit this issued in December. No further action taken.
Kristine Forbes requested that Ordinance 224-6 – Regulation of skateboards, roller skates and roller skis be removed from the ordinances. She explained that the ordinance prohibits the use of these items on the streets and sidewalks and questioned where anyone could use these toys. Wernlund moved to remove Ordinance 224-6 (A) (1) – prohibiting these items on village streets. Seconded by Van Someren. After some discussion and Attorney Mahler’s input that further investigation into how to revise this ordinance instead of eliminating it should be had, Wernlund rescinded his motion with Van Someren agreeing. Discussions will be had with Police Chief Krueger on amending this ordinance and it will be revisited in December. No action taken by the board.
Discussion was had on issuing requests for proposals (RFP) for contracted services, such as, attorney firms, engineering firms, assessor, building inspector etc. The conversation quickly turned to the engineering firms and the 2021 street project. After some discussion, Van Damme moved to hire Ayres Associates to engineer the 2021 Franklin St. project. Seconded by Van Someren. Attorney Mahler advised that the board should not follow through on this motion as there is no written bid from our current engineering firm or from Ayres to make an education decision on who to hire. Russett reminded the board as to the issues that the village had when Ayres was the village engineering firm and his concerns with hiring them again. The motion failed by roll call vote 2-6 with Zevenbergen, Knegendorf, Newton, Russett and Wernlund opposed. Zevenbergen moved that SEH, Ayres and Cedar Corp be asked to submit bids for the Franklin St. project and to include costs SEH incurred while doing the preliminary data work. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Administrator Carlson reviewed the Federal “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” (FFCRA) which requires employers to provide additional time off for COVID related issues to certain employees and excludes “emergency responders”. The policy presented allows all full-time employees to use 80 hours of PTO for COVID related issues. The policy includes the “emergency responders” as eligible employees to receive the additional 80 hours of PTO. Van Someren moved to approve the policies with any PTO taken due to COVID related issues prior to approval of this policy be retroactively restored to the employee’s PTO bank. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Van Someren presented updates for the employee handbook that were made due to changes to the 2021-2022 Police Dept union contract. Updates requested are the residency requirement for police officers which will reflect the current union contract and the PTO allocations adjusted to reflect a more equitable adjustment based on years of service (adding a 10-year increase). Van Someren moved to approve the amendments as discussed. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Not present. Written report was submitted.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt requested that funds be spent from the CARES ACT for improvements to the technology at the public works shop to allow better options for remote trainings. Carlson informed the board that the CARES ACT dollars that the village was allocated is spoken for; however, the state is encouraging municipalities to submit expenses over and above the allocation as there are remaining funds in the program. There is no guarantee that additional funds will be reimbursed. The cost for the technology improvements is approx. $12,000. The board discussed if technology should be improved in the municipal board room for everyone to use instead of at the public works garage. Russett moved to obtain a quote and to approve the expenditure for the board room technology improvements. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried. Knegendorf will reach out to the tech company to ensure they submit a quote in an efficient manner as the deadline for submission for CARES ACT funds is Nov. 17.
Boldt also stated that most of his crew is back to work after experiencing a COVID outbreak.
Police Department – Krueger submitted a written report. He shared there were 109 calls for service in October 2020. The 2017 squad car is being repaired after being in an accident (without injury). There were no issues reported over Halloween.
EMS – Boyer submitted a written report. There were 176 calls and 51 transfers in October 2020. Transfers have diminished due to the COVID outbreak and hospitals being at capacity. There are no beds available to take transfers to.
Library – Dixen reported that, due to increased COVID cases in the county, the library is only doing curbside pickup.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson reported that the Presidential Election saw record turnout of voters. 2,230 voters voted with 1,163 of those being absentee voters. She pointed out that there were 452 in-person absentee ballots cast (which means there were 452 actual voters who came to the front window to vote over a 10-day period). She thanked her staff, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson and Deputy Treasurer Steve Perry for their assistance during a very hectic election. While Peterson was assisting in the board room on election day, Perry was handling the window and answering phones. She also thanked the poll workers who worked an exceptionally long day. Voters rights to vote were upheld with integrity and she pointed out that it was a job well done for the village voters.
Carlson continued that a letter of interest has been submitted for the acquisition of the remaining I94 industrial park land. Further information will be obtained by Attorney Mahler and this will be discussed at a later date.
Numerous committee meeting will be held in the next few weeks to discuss sewer rate increases and long-term borrowing for future planning needs.
The final submission for the CARES ACT funds is due Nov. 17. We will be submitting for all the funds that were allocated to us and more as the state will allow.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:02pm.
/s/ Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
/s/ Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(Dec. 23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.