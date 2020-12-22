Baldwin, WI (54002)

Today

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.