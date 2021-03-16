February 10, 2021 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Rich Carlson, April Ziemer, Financial Advisor Sean Lentz, Mike Stoffel, Eugene Zwald, Kessy McCauley and Jim Helmer
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton requested the review of the bills be removed from the consent agenda for further discussion.
Russett moved to approve the remaining items on the consent agenda. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried to approve the following:
• Financial reports including budget comparisons for January, 2021
• Minutes from Jan. 13, 2021 Regular Board Meeting
• Final pay request from Albrightson Excavating for the 9th Ave. street project in the amount of $10,807.29
• Resignation/notice of retirement from Harry Smith, Public Works, effective April 30, 2021
• Baldwin Senior Center annual report of funds from the Eleanor Olsen Estate reporting $11,140.79 in the account
• Municipal court report for January 2021
Newton questioned the check written for the Town of Rush River. It was explained that due to the annexation of the property at 2081 60th Ave, the Village is required to send the town their “town tax” amount for five years. The check written was for the taxes owed for the entire 5 years.
Van Someren moved to approve the checks written. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. The checks written include those issued from 1/9/2021 – 2/5/2021 - #38481 - 38586; payroll vouchers #24752-24865; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, payment systems network and WRS.
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments. The owner of the Baldwin Airport (County Rd. J) was present and questioned why his concerns about the new sewer plant were not on the agenda for discussion. He was reminded that there is a request form to be filled out to be on the monthly agendas. No request form was received; therefore, his concerns were not added to the agenda.
No further public comments were heard.
Planning Commission
Russett moved to approve the permanent zoning designation for the newly annexed property at 2081 60th Ave (Nelson property) to R-1-L (residential low-density) as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Russett moved to approve the request for a sign exception made by Moe Shah, Baldwin Travel Plaza (975 Energy St) for a pylon sign that exceeds the current ordinance provisions as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion caried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Librarian Rebecca Dixen was not present to discuss the new locker system available to patrons which is located outside the municipal building. Administrator Carlson spoke on her behalf and explained that the “library locker” system was purchased using CARES ACT dollars and will allow patrons of the library to order and pick-up items without having to enter the building. The Library Board and Librarian felt this was a benefit to the community for those who are unable to access the library during regular or adjusted library hours. No action necessary from the board.
Sean Lentz presented bid documents from various lenders for refinancing of the 2012A General Obligation note in the amount of $850,000. There were two bidders who tied with the proposed interest rate. Because there were two equal bidders, a coin was flipped to determine who would get awarded the bid. MidWestOne Bank in Hudson, WI won. The interest rate is 1.49% on the life of the loan. Refinancing will create a savings of $54,529 over the life of the loan which will be paid in full in 2027. Russet moved to award the bid to MidWestOne Bank. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2021-02 – Preliminary Resolution Declaring Intent to Levy Special Assessments for the Franklin St. project (12th Ave to cul-de-sac at 15th Ave). Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Van Someren moved to approve an amendment to Ordinance 224-6 – Regulation of skateboards, roller skates and roller skis to allow these play toys to be used on various streets. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Russett moved to approve an amendment to Ordinance 497-8 – Snowmobile/all-terrain vehicle/utility terrain vehicle routes and trails designated which will allow public service agencies to use snowmobiles/ATV/UTV’s on all village streets. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Wernlund, a member of an Ad-Hoc Committee to review engineering proposals for general engineering services, updated the board on the engineering proposals received. He informed the board that the committee will wait until after the Franklin St. project is completed in the fall, 2021 to fully review the proposals submitted and make a recommendation for engineering companies. No action taken by the board.
Boldt updated the board on the need to replace an additional sewer line at the west end of Franklin St. running south towards the railroad tracks. There will be an additional $40,000 cost to the Franklin St. project to replace the line. Russet moved to approve the expenditure and add the replacement to the project. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried. Although the sewer line was installed in the early 1970’s, utility easements were not recorded. Easements will be created for the property owners affected by the location of the sewer line.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. Henningsgard reported that he created a six-year projection of possible street projects for the public works department as requested by Boldt. He encouraged the board to use this as a planning tool to apply for future grants.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that interviews for a new public works employee were postponed due to a snowstorm. They are rescheduled to be held on Feb. 11, 2021.
Police Department – Krueger submitted a written report. There were 162 calls for service reported for Jan 2021 with 93 case numbers assigned. Accreditation was received for the Use of Force Policy, which means the policy meets all state and Federal laws as they pertain to use of force. This allows the department to be eligible for discretionary Federal grants.
EMS – Boyer submitted a written report. There were 138 calls and 47 transfers in January 2021.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson reported on the following:
There is a primary election on Feb. 16. Turn-out is expected to be low. Staff is busy preparing requested documents for the 2020 audit.
The various leases that the village has are being updated as most have expired. Carlson is working with Attorney Mahler to update them.
A request for proposal has been sent to firms who specialize in consultation services for design of an emergency services building with Feb. 12, 2021 being the deadline for submission. When proposals are received, the Streets/Building Committee will meet to review.
Russett moved to convene to closed session pursuant to 19.85 (1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for the public properties, the investment of public funds, or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Meeting recessed at 6:50pm.
Meeting resumed in closed session at 6:54pm.
The Village Board discussed an offer to purchase land in the I94 Industrial Park and possible financial incentives for a future development in TIF 7.
Being no further business, the closed session and the meeting adjourned at 8:02pm.
Willard Zevenbergen, Village President
Tracy Carlson, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
