VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
Sept. 14, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Adam Bassak, Jason Klopp, Joel Dunning and Paige Sullivan
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton moved and Van Someren seconded approving the consent agenda items:
• Checks written #40477 - 40579; voided checks - #40068 and 40336, payroll vouchers #27116-27240; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, WI Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network (PSN) and WI Retirement Systems (WRS).
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – August, 2022
• Minutes from Regular Board Meeting –
August 10, 2022
• Minutes from Special Board Meeting –
August 31, 2022
• Building inspector report – August, 2022
• Municipal court report – August, 2022
REGULAR AGENDA
Public comments – Van Damme called for public comments. There were none.
Sewer Plant – Van Someren moved to approve the following expenditures for the sewer plant project: Jurowski Construction pay request #13 - $1,489,771.87; SEH - $25,411.64; Bakke Norman - $453.25. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Baldwin-Woodville High School Marching Band – Adam Bassak, Band Director, requested street closures at 14th Ave. (Main St. – Cty. Rd J) and Oak (14th Ave. – 12th Ave.) for a marching band competition on Sept. 17. Knegendorf moved to approve the street closures. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried. The affected residents have been notified of the closures.
Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce – Jason Klopp spoke on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce to request Main St. closures for Chili Fest (Sept. 24 from 9am – 5pm); Main St. Trick or Treat (Oct. 31 from 1:30pm – 5pm) and Christmas Horse Parade (Dec. 3 from 9am – 2pm). Newton moved to approve the requests. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Sewer Plant Change Order #15 – RJ Jurowski is requesting a 10-week extension to the contract for the new sewer plant project due to supply chain issues and materials not being available as planned. Van Someren moved to approve the change order. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
EMS Project Update – Joel Dunning and Paige Sullivan (Wold Architects) updated the board on the progress of the new EMS building project. They presented information about location of the future building, possibilities for expansion and future layout. They will return for the October board meeting to discuss budgeting for the project. No action taken.
CDBG Grant (9th Ave.) – A Community Development Block Grant was applied for in 2022 for a 9th Ave. reconstruction project which would involve eight blocks on and around 9th Ave. (between Maple St. and Windmill Park). Total cost of the project was estimated at $1.5 million. Ayres & Assoc. (Mike Stoffel) charged $16,909 to apply for the grant. The grant application was denied. The Village did not obtain enough scoring points to be awarded a $1 million grant.
Stoffel discussed re-applying for the grant in 2023. The requirements for the grant program are changing and will now require full design plans to be submitted along with the application documents. Quoted cost to create the plans for the project and resubmit the grant application is $89,900. Van Someren moved to approve reapplying for the grant and allowing Ayres to create the plans and submit the application. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried. If the grant is again denied, the designs for the project can be used at a later date.
12/13th Ave. pay request – The 12th/13th Ave. street project is substantially completed. Knegendorf moved to approve pay request #2 for Albrightson Excavating in the amount of $323,488.56. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
12/13th Ave. special assessments – Stoffel presented the final special assessments for the 12th/13th Ave. street project. The assessments came in higher than expected due to cost of materials. Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2022-18 “Charging Final Special Assessments for 12th and 13th Ave.”. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Request from Ayres for engineering contracts – Stoffel submitted requests for contracts for general engineering services and for 2023 street project. SEH is already contracted as the general engineer for the Village. Wernlund moved that these requests be reviewed by the previously appointed Ad-Hoc Committee who reviewed the engineering proposals in 2020, before action is taken on the requested contracts. Seconded by Kristine. Motion carried.
Engineering services – 9th Ave. project – Van Damme moved to approve the street engineering contract submitted by Ayres & Associates (Mike Stoffel) for the 9th Ave. street project above. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Village Board salaries – The Village Board has not raised their salaries since 2009. After some discussion, Newton moved to increase the salary for trustee from $3400 to $5000 and for president from $7200 to $10,000. Seconded by Knegendorf. Forbes discussed concerns about giving themselves raises when they have instructed staff to cut their budgets for 2023 and there are employees who are due an increase in wages to stay competitive with market trends. Jurgens agreed and stated that she ran for the board as a public service and getting paid for her time was an added perk. Motion failed 2-5 by roll call vote with Forbes, Van Damme, Wernlund, Jurgens and Van Someren opposed. This issue was tabled. Carlson was asked to evaluate the budget impact for various possible increases.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The new sewer plant project is 60% complete.
Committee Reports
Public Safety/Personnel Committee
Job Descriptions/Compensation Policy: Forbes, Wernlund and Van Someren updated the board on the numerous meetings held within the last two months. Job descriptions and wages have been carefully reviewed. A compensation policy was created to ensure that there are specific policies in place regarding wage adjustments and hiring practices. Van Someren moved to approve updated job descriptions for all positions and the compensation policy as presented. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that the Mill Pond Park parking lot and lift station project are almost complete. Removal of tree stumps from Baldwin Creek and refabrication of the Florence St. walking bridge are being researched.
Police Department – Krueger reported 180 calls in August. The department participated in the Drive Sober campaign from Aug. 17 – Sept. 5. The new speed trailer has been in service throughout the community.
Krueger explained a sponsorship program that is available through the Dept of Justice which provides tuition reimbursement to directly to a college/university for candidates who are hired by a municipality and are prepared to go through the policy academy to obtain 720 hours of course work. Van Someren moved to approve offering a sponsorship opportunity if a qualified candidate is interested.
Krueger asked the board to consider tuition reimbursement as a hiring incentive to new recruits who have completed the proper coursework and are a new graduate from the police academy. This was tabled for further review.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 165 calls for service and 45 transfers in August 2022. Boyer and Carlson met with Western WI Health officials to discuss long-distance transfers and staffing models. The meeting was to ensure that the hospital had a better understanding of how transfers are staffed and the challenges faced when long-distance transfers (longer than 2 hours) impact the EMS Department.
Library –Magno stated that the library has had many updates including moving bookcases and adding two electric fireplaces. There will be an open house the last week of October. The library staff will also have a booth at the Chamber Chili Fest with a craft for kids.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
ARPA funds/United Fire & Rescue – Carlson updated the board that the donation of ARPA funds to United Fire & Rescue were used for one specific purchase (air compressor) as opposed to a list of projects to be cost-shared by all the service territory municipalities. While the funds were not used as originally allocated, they were used appropriately.
KAMI, LLC (Paul Tucci) – The apartment complex project (Gracie Dr.) has not moved forward. The TID 7 financial incentives that were offered previously are no longer valid as the expenditure period has ended for this district.
Murtha Sanitation – The contract for disposal services and requested amendments are being reviewed by Attorney Mahler.
WMCA Conference – Carlson and Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson attended the WI Municipal Clerks Association conference in Aug. Sessions included election management, human resources and insurance updates, budgeting, legislative updates etc.
2021 Audit – The 2021 Financial Report was given to each board member for review.
$770,000 Loan (TID 6/7) – The 2022B Bond closed on September 9, 2022. The funds from this bond are allocated to TID 6 purchase of property and TID 7 expenses for lift station generators, water/sewer improvements at Baldwin Creek and resurfacing of Energy St.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:57pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(Oct 19)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.