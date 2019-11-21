VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
October 9, 2019 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar Street. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
All stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Lisa Knutson, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Dean Doornink, Matt Dougherty, Blakelyn Bailey and Shane Bauer
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton requested agenda item #4 – “Approval of bills” be removed from consent agenda for discussion.
Van Damme moved to approve the remaining consent agenda items. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried. Items approved included:
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) for September, 2019
• Board minutes dated Sept. 11, 2019
• Municipal court report for Sept., 2019
• Pay request #2 from McCabe Construction for 6th Ave. project in the amount of $83,394.18
• Operator license for Cyri Cook – Freedom Valu Center
Newton requested clarification on check written to Westconsin Credit Union for credit card purchases. Previous credit card payments were remitted to Card Services. It was explained that Westconsin Credit Union has changed their processing company and payments are now made directly to the Credit Union.
Newton moved to approve checks #36825-#36933; voided check #36825; payroll vouchers #22832-22941; manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WRS. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried.
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. None were heard.
REGULAR AGENDA
Matt Dougherty, Windmill Days Committee President, updated the board on the new community celebration. He shared that a group of residents have agreed to create a non-profit organization and obtain their own insurance to hold the event. Village over-sight and control is not necessary or needed at this time. They have created by-laws with provisions that the Windmill Days Committee will report to the Village Board twice a year or more as requested. The financial accounting will be transparent, and their hope is to have open communication with the Village and the Chamber of Commerce. Dougherty said the celebration will be the same weekend as it always has (first full weekend in June) and that they would like to move it to Main St., utilizing Bailey Park and Creamery Park. He thanked the board for the $1200 contribution that was approved at the Sept. meeting. The board thanked him for being willing to assist with creating the weekend celebration. No action taken by the board.
Knegendorf moved to table the acceptance of improvements in Berkseth Heights 5th Addition as the developer has some items that still need to be addressed. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to approve a two-year lease with Dean Doornink and Jon-Dee Farms for the fields on Cty. Rd. J with the same terms as the previous lease, effective Jan. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2021. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried.
Blakelyn Bailey, Central Square Technologies, gave a brief presentation to the board about the software/hardware upgrades that St. Croix County Sheriff’s Dept and dispatch is implementing by 2021. The Sheriff’s Dept is requesting all emergency agencies (police, fire, EMS) in the county purchase licenses to the software, which will greatly improve the communications between dispatch and these agencies. Police Chief Krueger will have updated cost estimates to be included in the 2020 budget, which will include an estimate for Baldwin EMS as well. No action taken by the board.
Van Damme moved to table the discussion about the Murtha Disposal contract until a representative from the company can be present at the meeting. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Knutson moved to approve Resolution #2019-10 – Final Resolution Authorizing Public Improvements and Levying Special Assessments for 6th Ave. reconstruction project. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Knutson moved to approve the property tax collection agreement with St. Croix County Treasurer’s office for tax collection in 2020. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Knutson moved to approve filing for simplified water rate increase with the Public Service Commission effective Jan. 1, 2020. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Knutson moved to approve the quote for new furnaces at the sewer plant from Boldt’s Plumbing and Heating in the amount of $16,500. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Russett moved to table the discussion and action on the request to re-allocate funds in the Public Works equipment replacement fund from “confined-spaces trailer” to “equipment replacement” to allow time to determine if there are any agreements between United Fire and Rescue and the Village of Baldwin to maintain equipment that is currently available in the confined-spaces trailer. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to have the air ducts in the library cleaned. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Knutson moved to hire Jared Millard as a full-time paramedic for Baldwin EMS as recommended by the hiring committee. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to approve a revised concept map for the remaining property owned by the village in the I94 Industrial Park. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH)
Berkseth Heights 5th Addition: Continued work with the developer’s engineer and contractor to repair remaining items.
St. Croix County Highway Facility: Agricultural drainage south of the facility needs to be addressed and reviewed with County Land and Water Conservation Dept.
6th Ave project is being finalized.
VandeBerg St./4th Ave/Evergreen St. has been black-topped and curb/gutter installed.
Preliminary cost estimates were completed for the following:
12th Ave. stormwater runoff improvement (along Doornink field)
9th Ave. from Lockhorst St. to Summit St.
Franklin St. from 14th Ave. to 12th Ave.
Committee Reports
Parks/Rec and Streets/Building
The committee updated the board on a review of all the amenities in the village parks. Focus was on the development of Creamery Park. Knegendorf moved to spend up to $20,000 to create a long-range professional park plan for Creamery Park. Motion died due to lack of a second.
The Board determined that a meeting with the Parks/Rec Committee, SEH professionals and staff should occur to determine the desired amenities in the park with a request that a proposal for park design be submitted for further review by the board.
Public Safety/Personnel
A resident request to amend the noise ordinance was discussed at the last committee meeting. No action taken at that time. Carlson will review other community ordinances to determine if a daytime acceptable decibel level should be added to the ordinances.
The committee discussed adding handicapped parking stalls to Main St. After review, it was determined that there isn’t a good place to put them, they would take up three stalls to create one handicapped stall and it would cost up to $5000. It was recommended that no stalls be added.
Knutson moved to approve two employee handbook amendments, which include amending the residency requirement for emergency personnel to 20 miles and to update the per diem rate for meals to reflect the Federal recommendation and to be updated annually. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
The Village has received a health insurance rebate from HealthPartners, our health insurance provider. The rebate is to be used for employee health/wellness programs or insurance premium relief. Knutson moved to provide “premium relief” for the employees on the last pay period in December and for the remaining rebate to be used to offset the village-paid health insurance premiums in 2020. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Krueger informed the board that the Baldwin-Woodville School District is in discussions with the Police Department about hiring a part-time school resource officer. The Personnel Committee is recommending that a full-time officer be budgeted for with the understanding that the school district would contribute to the cost of the personnel. A letter of intent and memo of understanding would be required at a later date. No action taken.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Traxler reported that Xcel Energy is no longer allowing banners or planters to hang on their light/energy poles. This will impact what is displayed on Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 63.
Police Department – Krueger reported there were 169 calls for service in Sept. with four traffic citations issued, five ordinance violation citations, eight crashes and one warning. Krueger reviewed his written report with the board.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 158 calls in September, 2019 as compared to 137 calls in September, 2018. There were 32 transfers in September.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
The community survey has ended. There were 540 responses submitted electronically and on paper. Analysis of the data will be reviewed at a later date with Planning Commission and the Village Board.
There will be a meeting with Zevenbergen, Russett, staff and SEH on Monday, Oct. 14 as an annual review of Erik Henningsgard and SEH’s performance.
A budget meeting is being set with the committee and staff.
An $1100 grant has been received from the WI Election Commission to help offset the cost of new computers in the clerk’s office which is required for anyone having access to the state election database. Two new computers have been ordered for the office.
Eric Russell, Superintendent of Schools, has offered to attend the next board meeting to discuss the possible referendum for a new pool and turf on the football field. The board would like an updated.
Carlson attended an economic development forum for manufacturing businesses held by St. Croix EDC.
Carlson attended the groundbreaking for Anytime Fitness, 725 Energy St.
Carlson will be meeting with JA Counter about health/vision/dental benefits in the coming week.
There will be a meeting on Nov. 12, 2019 regarding the possibility of a commuter train running between Eau Claire and St. Paul with a stop in Baldwin.
With more businesses being built in the I94 Industrial Park, signage at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and Energy St. will be explored.
Recess at 7:48pm
Reconvene at 7:50pm
Knutson moved to convene to closed session pursuant to 19.85 (1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for the public properties, the investment of public funds, or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 7:51pm.
The Village Board discussed the I94 Industrial Park with the First Bank of Baldwin. No action taken.
Being no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned closed session and the meeting at 8:04pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
