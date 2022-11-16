VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
October 12, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present included: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Joel Dunning, Paige Sullivan, Robbie Krejci, Mark Donkersgoed, Eric Quam, Dustin Phillips, Eilidh Peterson, Darcy Almquist, Zach Paul, Anna Davey, Mike Dishno, Joe Garden and Jason Schulte
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton moved and Jurgens seconded approving the consent agenda items:
• Checks written #40580 - 40681; voided checks - #39464, 40502, 40310, payroll vouchers #27241-27355; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, WI Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network (PSN) and WI Retirement Systems (WRS).
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – September 2022
• Minutes from Regular Board Meeting – September 14, 2022
• Building inspector report – September 2022
• Municipal court report – September 2022
REGULAR AGENDA
Public comments – Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
PUBLIC HEARING to discontinue 11th Ave. at the railroad crossing.
Van Damme called the public hearing to order at 6:01pm.
Van Damme called for public comments.
Mark Donkersgoed stated that if the crossing at 11th Ave. is closed, the crossing at 12th Ave. should have lights added to ensure safety of the additional traffic.
No other public comments were heard.
Van Damme adjourned the public hearing at 6:05pm.
Anna Davy (WI DOT) gave the board an update on the closure. The Office of the Commissioners of the Railroad (OCR) is requesting the crossing be closed due to safety concerns. An estimate of the cost of the closure can be submitted to Union Pacific Railroad and the OCR which they may reimburse the village for the costs. Those costs can/should include the legal costs to create certified survey maps for vacation of road right-of-way and for acquisition of land for a small cul-de-sac on the southside of the crossing. The WI DOT will also match the cost of closure, up to $30,000. Estimated cost to close the crossing is $165,000 plus legal costs.
After some discussion and questions, Newton moved to approve Resolution 2022-19 – Discontinuance of railroad crossing at 11th Ave. and to request that lights and gates be installed at 12th Ave. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 6-1 by roll call vote with Van Damme opposed.
Oak Ridge Parkway “No Parking” – Robbie Krejci, St. Croix County Highway Superintendent, requested “no parking” signs to be installed on the south side of Oak Ridge Parkway as the semi-trucks parking on the street from other businesses are becoming a danger to the highway department trucks and equipment. Van Damme moved to install signs on the south side of the street and in the cul-de-sac to the east. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
EMS Building Project
Budget Update - Dustin Phillips (Kraus Anderson) updated the board on the project plans for the EMS building and the current budget status. The projected costs have increased to $5.3 million due to additions added to the project and the cost of materials. Kraus Anderson and Wold Architects will be at the November board meeting with more concrete design. Final budget numbers will be presented in December, 2022 with goal of bidding the project in Jan, 2023.
Financing Update - Sean Lentz and Josh Lowe (Ehlers) presented updated financial information on the budget impact that this project will have on the taxpayer and the best options for financing the project. Action will be taken in November to proceed with the recommended financing program.
Soil borings/Survey - Van Someren moved to approve the proposals from Bolton & Menk for survey/topography and Braun Intertec for soil borings on location of the new EMS building at the end of Cedar St. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Water tower updated/repairs
Financing Update - The Water/Sewer Committee met to discuss the updates and repairs needed on the water towers. It is estimated that the costs to update/repair the north tower will be approx. $825,000. The estimate for the south tower maintenance is estimated at $25,000. Lentz/Lowe (Ehlers) again presented information on funding this project. The Safe Drinking Water loan program is the recommended option for financing as it offers the lowest interest rate. The water tower maintenance is required to be completed by the end of 2024. Both SEH and Ayres are able to submit an “intent to apply” for the Safe Drinking Water loan, which is due by the end of October. The board agreed that Brad Boldt can submit the forms necessary.
Request for Proposals - Per the Water/Sewer Committee, a request for proposals to assist with the maintenance plans of the water towers should be sent to various engineering firms. Knengendorf moved to approve the recommendation to send requests for proposals to engineering firms for oversite of the maintenance plans. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Police Department
Sign-on Bonus - Per the recommendation of Police Chief Krueger and Administrator Carlson, a $2500 sign-on bonus was requested for any new officer hired after Jan. 1, 2023, with payments made monthly for the first six months. Van Someren moved to approve a sign-on bonus of $2500 with $500 being paid at the first paycheck and $2000 at year two of hire. Motion died due to lack of a second.
Forbes then moved to approve the bonus with $500 being offered at 90-days after hire and $2000 after 1 year of employment. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 4-3 by roll call vote with Knegendorf, Newton and Van Someren opposed.
Request for additional officers - Officer Zach Paul and Officer Mike Dishno reviewed run volume and statistics with the board. The officers and Chief Krueger are requesting two additional officers be added to the department to assist with the increased number of calls and the severity of calls received. The board has a better understanding of the needs of the department and will discuss adding additional officer positions to the 2023 budget at a subsequent meeting.
Recess – 8:30pm
Resume – 8:35pm
Budget Amendments – Administrator Carlson presented numerous budget amendments for the general fund and ambulance service. Within the budget amendments, Boldt requested $38,555 which was initially budgeted for a dump truck be moved to “current street project” for additional street overlays. Knegendorf moved to approve the amendments as presented and to use $38,555 for street overlays. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Sewer Plant – Van Someren moved to approve the following expenditures for the sewer plant project: Jurowski Construction pay request #14 - $1,277,773.75 and SEH - $38,151.94. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Purchase agreement extension – Van Damme moved to approve an extension of the closing date for the property on Main St. (Harris property), which is now set to December 2021. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Hail damage – There were over 10 village buildings damaged by the hailstorm in May. A claim had been made to the insurance company for the damage and an adjuster has finished his report of damage. Boldt/Carlson asked for input from the board on what damage should be repaired as some damage is minor and some damage is more substantial. Jurgens moved that the repairs be left to the discretion of staff. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Murtha Disposal contract – During a meeting held in August, Murtha Disposal proposed a new contract with updated rates. At that meeting, action on the revisions and updates was tabled for further review. Village Attorney, Paul Mahler, reviewed the current contract and created a new contract with the updated rates and requested provisions included. Newton moved to maintain the current contract until it expires in 2025. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion failed 5-2 with Van Damme, Forbes, Jurgens, Van Someren and Wernlund opposed. Van Someren moved to approve the new contract as written with an expiration date of June 30, 2025 (consistent with the current contract). Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried with all in favor.
Water rate increase – Van Someren moved to apply for a simplified water rate increase with the Public Service Commission. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Newton St. Wellhouse Update – Van Someren moved to approve a contract with B&B Electric for electrical upgrades that are necessary at the Newton St. wellhouse in the amount of $14,595. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Designated camping area – Carlson requested that the ordinances be reviewed to determine what qualifies as a “designated camping area” as listed in Ordinance Ch. 416 – 1 (B) (26). The board requested that Attorney Mahler review this ordinance and the flood plain ordinance to determine how to proceed with a definition. No action taken.
Salary adjustments for elected officials – Per the September board meeting, the board asked to review the budget impact if salaries for elected officials were increased. Carlson presented several scenarios indicating the budget impact. Van Someren moved to oppose any increases in elected officials’ stipend. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried 5-1 with Newton opposed.
Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission – A request has been made by the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission, of which the Village of Baldwin is a member, for $3000 to be contributed for costs related to efforts to bring passenger rail through the area. Van Damme moved to deny the request. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The new sewer plant project is 69% complete.
Committee Reports
Public Safety/Personnel Committee – The committee is working through the police department union contract proposal and will be meeting with the union representatives to negotiate the next contract.
Performance reviews for EMS Chief Tom Boyer and Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson were completed.
Ad-Hoc Committee – Engineering Review – The Ad-Hoc Committee reviewed the performance reviews of Ayres/Mike Stoffel for the work completed on the Franklin St. project and the 12/13th Ave. project.
The committee is recommending that the supplemental agreement for the 2023 street project with Ayres be approved. Van Damme moved to approve the agreement. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
The committee is recommending that the supplemental agreement for general engineering services with Ayres be denied. Van Someren moved to deny the agreement. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt had no report.
Police Department – Report submitted. There were 161 case numbers created in Sept. with 458 calls for service. Chief Krueger reminded everyone about the winter parking ban that will be in effect Nov. 1.
EMS – Chief Boyer reported that there were 158 calls for service and 40 transfers in September 2022.
Boyer also updated the board on two grants that were received from state/Federal funding programs. Baldwin EMS has been awarded $24,390.44 from the Funding Assistance Program (FAP) and $116,605 from EMS Flex Grant (using ARPA funds that are state issued). The funds will be used for 2 new Lucas devices ($37,722.28) and a portion of a new ambulance ($91,107.84).
Library –Magno reviewed upcoming programming and the Library Open House Week (Week of Oct. 24).
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson updated the board with a few reminders:
2023 Budget Review meeting will be on Oct. 19 at 6:00pm.
Mid-term election will be held on Nov. 8.
In-person absentee voting period will be Oct. 25-Nov 4.
A presentation on pre-retirement planning was held for employees.
There has been an increase in calls about land availability and development options.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 9:16pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(Nov. 16)
