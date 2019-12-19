VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
November 13, 2019 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar Street. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
All stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Lisa Knutson, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Pam and Joe Deutsch, Eric Russell, Police Officer Zach Paul, Joe Fisher, Matt Dougherty, Darcy Almquist, Jeff Plitzner, Police Officer Joe Garden, Librarian Rebecca Dixen and Nathan Lee
PUBLIC HEARING – 2020 Budget Review
President Zevenbergen called the 2020 Budget Review Public Hearing to order at 6:01pm.
Zevenbergen called for public comments at which time, Baldwin Police Officer Zach Paul spoke to the board. He expressed concerns over the proposed reduction in Health Savings Account (HSA) employer contributions. With the reduction, the employees will contribute an additional $1000 to their health insurance deductible compared to 2019 contributions.
Zevenbergen called for additional public comments three times. No further comments were heard.
Zevenbergen adjourned the public hearing.
The board discussed the 2020 budget. Numerous questions were asked by the board members about wages, benefits and reductions in expenditures. After some discussion, Wernlund moved to increase the HSA contributions to the 2019 level ($3000) for all full-time employees with family health insurance coverage. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried with all in favor.
Carlson informed the board that by taking action to increase the HSA contributions, there is an approx. $23,000 increase to expenditures for the 2020 budget. After further discussion on balancing the budget, Russett moved to include $23,000 (HSA contribution increase) to the debt levy amount added to the general levy for a total debt levy increase of approx. $121,000 with no amendments to the budget as presented. Seconded by Knutson. Motion failed 3-4 with Zevenbergen, Newton, Van Damme and Knegendorf opposed.
After continued discussions, Russett moved to amend the budget by hiring a new police officer in July instead of January, allowing a new police car to be ordered per the budget presented, increasing in HSA contributions per the previous motion and balancing the budget using approx., $66,000 of debt levy. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried 4-3 with Newton, Van Damme and Knegendorf opposed. The levy was approved at $2,433,927.
Knutson moved to approve Resolution 2019-11 – Budget and Tax Levy Adoption. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried by roll call vote with Van Damme, Newton and Knegendorf opposed.
Knutson moved to approve Resolution 2019-12 – Amending Premium Only Plan. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried with all in favor.
CONSENT AGENDA
Russett moved to approve the consent agenda items. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. Items approved included:
• Check written #36934 – 37044; voided check #36899; payroll vouchers #22942-23053; manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WRS
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) for October, 2019
• Minutes from October 9, 2019 meeting
• Operator’s license for: Striker’s – Brooke Bagley, Holland Krambeck, Carol Peterson Phoenix – Darin Sutherland Freedom Valu Center – Samantha Bauernfeind, Kelly Salak, Mindi Jaworski Kwik Trip – Eleanor Stoddard, Brenda Lee, Brady Pedersen
• Municipal court report – October 2019
• Annual contract with St. Croix County ADRC for use of senior center for 2020
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. None were heard.
REGULAR AGENDA
Eric Russell, Superintendent of BW School District reported that the district is considering building a new pool, pool house w/restrooms, turf football/soccer field, new track and new baseball fields at the cost of $11.5 million. The school board will have to decide to go to a referendum by January if this is to be on the April, 2020 ballot. There would be no increase to taxes as this debt would replace debt already on the books that would be paid off. If the referendum passes, construction would be completed by Summer, 2021. The board thanked Russell for coming.
Matt Dougherty, Windmill Days, updated the board on plans for the community celebration. He requested that Main St. be closed on June 6, 2020 from 12:00n (parade) to 2:00am to allow for a street dance and activities to be had on Main St. throughout the day and into the evening. Knegendorf moved to approve the requested street closure. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried. The Windmill Days Committee will continue to give updates to the board on a regular basis.
Nate Lee addressed the condition of the property at 1150 7th Ave. (owner – Gayle Lee). The board has requested improvements to the property since 2016 with Lee promising to get it repaired. Lee told the board that he would have the exterior completed by the Dec. 31, 2019 and the interior completed by May 15, 2020. The board expressed the lack of faith in Lee to repair the house on the timeline stated. Knutson moved to approve the timeline given by Lee. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Knegendorf moved to approve a 5-year contract (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2025) with Murtha Disposal. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
At the request of Joe/Pam Deutsch (1350 6th Ave.), the board considered an amendment to Ordinance 428-9 –- “Loud and unnecessary noises” to clarify acceptable decibel levels during non-quiet hours. Discussion was had about creating an ordinance that may be too restrictive and unenforceable. Getting input from Attorney Mahler and Police Chief Krueger, Zevenbergen moved to not amend the ordinance and to leave it as is. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to approve a “Class C” wine license for Donna Achterhof (Baldwin Perk, 860 Main St). Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to disallow a claim made against the village by Joyce Cook as recommended by the village’s insurance company. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to accept the improvements in Berkseth Heights 5th Addition as recommended by Engineer Henningsgard. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Attorney Mahler updated the board on the properties owned by Pinnacle Finance (Felicity Homes properties) that have been left abandoned in various states of dis-repair. According to the the builder hired to work on them, 296 and 300 Pintail will have siding added and drywall installed. 300 Birch St. will have windows and siding installed. Permits have been applied for and issued.
Russett moved to approve a Supplemental Letter of Agreement with SEH for the creation of a park plan for Bailey, Creamery and Mill Pond Parks, not to exceed $14,000. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 5-2 with Newton and Van Damme opposed.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH)
Henningsgard submitted a written report and updated the board on the drainage concerns behind the new St. Croix County Highway Dept (Oak Ridge Parkway) and the need to remedy those issues, which he will work through with the county.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – No report
Police Department – Krueger reported there were 105 calls for service in Oct. with nine traffic citations issued, two ordinance violation citations and five crashes. Krueger reviewed his written report with the board.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 159 calls in October, 2019 as compared to 173 calls in October, 2018. There were 43 transfers in October. He also reported that they held a fund-raiser and raised $3200, which will be used for equipment. The Mercedes Ambulance was sold at auction for $21,500.
Library – Dixen requested that she be allowed to return with a report due to the length of this meeting. She is wanting to return to a subsequent meeting to discuss space needs.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson – no report.
Being no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned closed session and the meeting at 7:53pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.