VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
November 9, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present included: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Joel Dunning, Paige Sullivan, Eric Quam, Eilidh Peterson, Darcy Almquist, Jayden Joa, Bella Rasmuson, Jeremy Joa, Jessica Cook, Valerie Shilts, Jeff Plitzner, David George, April Ziemen, Eilidh Peterson, Tom DeLong, and Hue Chee Vang
PUBLIC HEARING to review the 2023 Proposed Budget
Van Damme called the public hearing to order at 6:01pm.
Van Damme called for public comments on the 2023 Budget. None were heard. Van Damme adjourned the public hearing at 6:02pm.
Carlson updated the board on budget highlights as determined by the Budget/Finance Committee. Two budgets were reviewed. Budget 1 included 1.5 new police officer positions. Budget 2 included one new officer position. Funding for the street projects was removed from the budget with the intention that a loan will be acquired for these projects. Employee wages and benefits were approved as presented with adjustments made for most employees based on a previously approved compensation policy. The overall budget changed 1% from 2022.
2023 Budget Approval - Van Someren moved to approve Budget 1 which includes 1.5 new police officer positions as presented. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Resolution 2022-20 – Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2022-20 – Budget and Tax Levy Adoption, setting the budget and tax levy. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. The 2023 tax levy is set at $2,608,405.
Resolution 2022-21 – Jurgens moved to approve Resolution 2022-21 – Amending Premium Only Plan. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded approving the consent agenda items:
• Checks written #40682-40793; payroll vouchers #27356-27473; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, WI Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network (PSN) and WI Retirement Systems (WRS).
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – October 2022
• Minutes from Regular Board Meeting – October 14, 2022
• Building inspector report – October 2022
• Municipal court report – October 2022
REGULAR AGENDA
Public comments – Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
EMS Building – Representatives from Wold Architects presented updated EMS building plans and explained that there have been numerous meetings with EMS staff to ensure that the building will meet their needs. A final budget will be presented at the December board meeting with construction documents to be available by Dec. 31, 2022. No action taken by the board.
Resolution 2022-22 – Western WI Health has requested the removal of a deed restriction that is currently on the old hospital property (Hwy. 63). Removal of the deed restriction will allow Kwik Trip to continue their due diligence while pursuing the purchase of the property. Van Damme moved to approve Resolution 2022-22 which removes the “medical facility” deed restriction on the old hospital property (at the corner of Hwy. 63/Curtis St.). Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Blackhawk Soccer Club – David George, member of the Blackhawk Soccer Club, discussed the need for more soccer fields and facilities. He discussed his needs with the Parks/Rec Committee before approaching the board. He is proposing that 22 acres north of the new sewer plant (Florence St./County Rd J) be allocated for the creation of a new soccer complex. The Club is asking the board for land and maintenance needs. They are willing to fund-raise for development of a complex. As an alternative option, Boldt stated that a small area of Creamery Park could be used for soccer fields. Carlson reminded the board that soccer fields at Creamery Park are not part of the long-range park plan. D. George did not feel that small fields at Creamery Park would be sufficient. After much discussion, the board asked Engineer Henningsgard to review the property in question and evaluate what future needs might be for the sewer plant and public works facilities. The request was tabled until more information can be obtained.
Pickleball Club – Tom DeLong, member of the Baldwin Area Pickleball Association, discussed the need for pickleball courts. He met with the Parks/Rec Committee before approaching the board. He is proposing that one tennis court at Mill Pond Park be converted to four pickleball courts. After much discussion and review of letters of support, Van Damme moved to allow one tennis court to be converted to four pickleball courts and that the club works closely with Public Work Director Brad Boldt for the conversion. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried 6-1 with Forbes opposed.
Winter Parking Ordinance – Jessica Cook requested that the board consider revising the winter parking ordinance (Ch. 547-19) to allow for alternate street-side parking or snow emergency parking. She is finding it increasingly more difficult to park at her home as she has teen drivers and additional vehicles do not fit in her driveway. She asked about overnight parking at Windmill Park. Overnight parking in the parks is not allowed. No solutions or resolutions were determined. No action taken by the board.
Sewer Plant Payment Requests – Van Someren moved to approve SEH sewer plant invoice ($27,293.10), the Bakke Norman invoice ($92.50) and to approve RJ Jurowski pay request #15 ($531,182.05) contingent upon SEH approving the work schedule that was submitted by Jurowski 15 days after the due date. The Jurowski pay request is not to be paid until on or after Nov. 23, 2022, which will provide ample time for the submitted work schedule to be properly reviewed. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Sewer plant change order #17 – Forbes moved to approve the sewer plant change order #17 as presented increasing the contract price by $55,739.02 for additional fill and grading at the oxidation ditch area and clarifier area. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Employee benefit/Short-term disability plan – To facilitate negotiations with the Police Dept Union, it was suggested that a short-term disability plan be provided to all eligible employees in lieu of the additional 30 days of PTO that is currently available in the union contract. After review of various policies, the Personnel Committee is recommending a short-term disability plan be provided at no cost to the employees. Van Damme moved to approve a short-term disability plan from Mutual of Omaha as presented. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. A policy for usage of the plan will be created and submitted to the Personnel Committee for review and then sent to the Police Dept. Union for revisions in the next contract. This policy will also be added to the employee handbook.
Camping area – Carlson reviewed the camping ordinances with the board as there are discrepancies and misunderstandings about where designated camping areas are located within village limits. Van Someren moved to revised Ordinance 416-1 (B) (26) to state that “camping is not allowed” and that the electric boxes at Mill Pond Park be removed. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Supplemental agreement with Ayres – Van Damme moved to approve the supplemental agreement with Ayres for 2023 Street/Utility Improvements. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Updated fee schedule – Carlson presented proposed updates to the planning/zoning fees increasing them to market rates. Jurgens moved to approve the updates as presented. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried. The new fee schedule will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Property tax collection agreement with St. Croix County – Van Someren moved to approve the property tax collection agreement with St. Croix County Treasurer’s office for 2023 tax collection period. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Annexation of Cedar St. property – Van Someren moved to approve the annexation of 20 acres of land west of Cedar St. (PID #018-1079-10-000). Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
State Trust Fund (EMS Building) –Van Someren moved to approve the application and Resolution 2022-23 to obtain a $5 million loan (bond) from the Board of Commissioners of Public Land (State Trust Fund) for the EMS building project. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. Development review of Skycoat continues; 12th Ave. creek crossing utility extension is being finalized; sewer plant project is 73% complete.
Committee Reports
Public safety/Personnel – Van Someren updated the board on the police department union contract negotiations. He stated that the committee is close to a contract that is agreeable to both parties. A final draft is expected to be presented at the December board meeting.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that the Mill Pond Park parking lot is completed (ARPA expenditure). The Franklin St. project warranty will be valid for another year.
Police Department – Report submitted. There were 158 case numbers created in October with 466 calls for service. Krueger requested that he be able to start the hiring process for the 1.5 new officer positions approved in the 2023 budget. Van Damme moved to allow Krueger to start the hiring process. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
EMS – Not present. Report submitted. There were 245 calls for service and 23 transfers in October 2022.
Library – Magno reviewed upcoming programming and projects. She reminded the board that the library has numerous free COVID tests available to the public.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson updated the board on the following:
Mid-term Election was held on Nov. 8, 2022. There were 1,644 voters and of those 314 were absentee. The team of poll worker were amazing and did a fabulous job.
Joint Board of Review will be held on Nov. 29, 2022
Carlson will be attending the WI City/County Managers Association Women’s Leadership Conference as a panelist on Dec. 9 in Wausau.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:08pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
(Dec. 21)
