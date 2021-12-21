VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
November 10, 2021 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Jodi Peterson, Rich Carlson, Danielle Johnson, Jason Schulte, Librarian Rita Magno, Gary Newton, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Darcy Almquist, Mike Dishno, EMS Director Tom Boyer, Paul Mumm (Stout Construction), Tim Esselman (Stout Construction), and Lisa Fleming (Ayres)
PUBLIC HEARING – 2022 Budget Review
Van Damme called the public hearing to review the 2022 budget to order at 6:01pm.
Van Damme called for public comments three times. No comments were heard.
Van Damme adjourned the public hearing at 6:02pm.
Van Damme asked for discussion on the budget. Forbes had a few questions that were answered to her satisfaction. Carlson reviewed highlights of the budget including the purchase of a new public works pick-up truck, a new dump truck and a new unmarked car for the police department. The budget was balanced using $100,000 of debt levy allowed by law and using $139,000 of excess funds (fund balance applied). Van Damme expressed concern about using excess funds to balance the budget and instructed the Budget/Finance Committee to keep the budget in check for 2023 and not use excess funds.
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2021-16 – Budget and Tax Levy Adoption. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 5-2 by roll call vote with Forbes and Newton opposed. The property tax levy is $2,531,943. Approval of the 2022 budget includes the budgets for the municipal court, the Baldwin library and Baldwin EMS.
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2021-17 – Amending Premium Only Plan. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded to approve the following consent agenda items:
• Checks #39432-39537; voided check #38472; payroll vouchers #25843-25967 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – October, 2021
• Regular board meeting minutes – Oct. 13, 2021
• Recognized John Walker for his 20+ years of service on the Police Commission and Planning Commission
• Appointment of Jerry Neely to Police Commission
• Appointment of Deb Hoy to Planning Commission
• Appointment of Mike Dishno as full-time police officer
• Municipal court report for October, 2021
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. There were none.
Sewer plant payment requests: Knegendorf moved to approve the sewer plant pay requests submitted, which include Jurowski Construction (1,127,543.17) and SEH ($15,972.07). Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Sewer plant change orders: Van Someren moved to approve change orders for the new sewer plant to include the tank material and manufacturer (using an epoxy-type tank instead of a glass tank), moving a fire hydrant and updating interior doors due to fire code specifications. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Ad-Hoc Committee/Engineering Services: The Ad-Hoc Committee was created in December, 2020 to review proposals for general engineering services. The committee decided to hire Ayres Associates for the 2021 street project (Franklin St.) and continue working with SEH for general engineering services. The 2021 street project is complete. The Committee met to review the project and the proposals received. Brad Boldt requested that Ayres be the engineering firm of choice. Carlson requested that SEH be retained. The recommendation from the committee is to engage SEH for general engineering services and Ayres for a two-year contract to manage the 2022 and 2023 street projects.
After review of the proposed contract with Ayres, Attorney Mahler expressed concerns that there was no mention of a two-year contract, no expenses were listed, the liability insurance needs review and ownership of documents needs to be clarified.
Van Someren moved to approve the recommendation made by the committee to continue the engagement with SEH for general engineering services and contract with Ayres for the 2022/2023 street projects and approve the master agreement and project agreement from Ayres as amended by Mahler. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Franklin St. follow-up: The board considered whether to charge liquidated damages to Stout Construction for the Franklin St. project delays. According to calculations, the project took 15 extra days to complete. The contract allowed for $1250/day in damages to be charged. After much discussion and input from Paul Mumm (Stout Construction), Van Damme moved that liquidated damages should NOT be charged and the pay request of $104,261 be paid. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried 5-2 with Knegendorf and Forbes opposed.
Barry Lunzer (1480 Franklin St) had repaired his driveway in 2020. A portion of his driveway needed to be replaced due to street construction. Lunzer requested a reimbursement of $800. Knegendorf moved to approve the reimbursement. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried 7-1 with Wernlund abstaining.
Marge Weiske (1560 Franklin St.) requested reimbursement for repairs done to her irrigation system that was damaged during the construction of Franklin St. Van Damme moved to approve her request in the amount of $1,099.48. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Ad-Hoc Committee/ARPA Fund Expenditures: The committee reviewed various options for using the $426,201 of ARPA funds that will be received by June, 2022. The committee is recommending these expenditures: premium back pay to most employees ($107,311), food pantry grant for leasing a new building ($32,400), park improvements ($108,000), and reimbursement for on-line training to United Fire & Rescue ($955.42) for a total of $247,988. The committee tabled discussion on adding signage to Main St and Hwy. 63 and they denied a request from the Baldwin Care Center for funds.
The committee will meet in the future to determine where to use the remaining $178,302. After much discussion, Van Someren moved to approve all the recommended expenditures as presented and to allow the food pantry to continue discussions with the owner of the building for lease to determine actual rental costs. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried 5-2 with Van Damme and Newton opposed.
Water/sewer write-off accounts: There are a few old accounts with small outstanding balances that have not been paid. Staff requested that the amounts be written off and the accounts be cleared. Van Someren moved approve the request. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
1490 8th Ave. write-offs: This property is in foreclosure and has an outstanding fire call bill ($875.00) and an outstanding water/sewer bill ($518.73) that are not collectable. Newton moved to write off the water/sewer bill and the fire bill. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Baldwin Partners, LLC: Per Carlson who spoke with Paul Tucci (project manager), the apartment complex project at I94/Hwy. 63 is moving forward with site plans to be reviewed by January and construction beginning in May, 2022. If the project had stalled, the board may have reconsidered the financial incentive that was offered.
Tuition reimbursement – Darcy Almquist: Darcy Almquist, administrative assistant for the Police Department requested tuition reimbursement for collage coursework in administrative skills. After discussion about village policies that are stated in the employee handbook, the board tabled the request until there is a full review of the policies by the Personnel Committee. No further action taken.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. He updated the board on the sewer plant project.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt requested to use remaining current street project funds for overlaying Curtis St. from 5th Ave. to 8th Ave. Van Someren moved to approve the request. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Police Department – Written report submitted. There were 137 calls for service in October.
Krueger requested to have permission to start the hiring process if/when he receives a letter of retirement from an officer. Van Someren moved to approve the request to start the hiring process if/when the letter is received. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Krueger requested to pay the certified field training officer $1.00/hour extra when doing field training work. Van Someren moved to approve the request. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried. The Police Union will need to approve this recommendation.
EMS – Written report submitted. There were 140 calls for service and 34 transfers in October.
Library – Magno reported that she has been busy working with outside agencies to promote the library. She has contacted the school district, other local libraries, and community ed. She also reported that a couple of grants are being explored for additional funding for technology and marketing.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Staff has reviewed the proposals from auditing firms and are recommending that the village stay with their current firm – Clifton Larson Allen.
The municipal court clerk, Jaci Schnacky has resigned her position. She will stay as long as it takes to find a replacement. The job has been posted with a deadline for applications being Nov. 24. Judge Don McGee will be reviewing any applications received.
An application for a water rate increase was submitted to the Public Service Commission. The village does not qualify for rate increase at this time.
Dec. 9 at 6:00pm will be a meeting with local towns/villages to discuss the emergency services building project. A letter has been sent to all the towns/villages in the service territory.
Carlson reminded those board members whose terms are ending that if they are not going to run for village board in 2022, they need to submit a notice of non-candidacy by Dec. 24, 2021.
The closing on the Jon-Dee land at the west end of Cedar St. is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3 as all title issues have been resolved.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:03pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
