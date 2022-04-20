VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
March 9, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:02pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, EMS Director Tom Boyer, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Jason Schulte, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Eilidh Pederson, Katie Jo Jerzak, Mark Donkersgoed, Danielle Johnson, Haeen Sykora, Craig Sykora, Jason Avery, John Hiller, Sue Pollitt, Gary Newton.
CONSENT AGENDA
Knegendorf requested review of the bills be removed from the consent agenda.
Newton moved and Jurgens seconded to approve the remaining consent agenda items:
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – February 2022
• February 9, 2022 - Regular Board Meeting minutes
• Spring Clean-Up Days – April 29-30, 2022
• Municipal court report – February 2022
Knegendorf and Newton had questions about checks that were written. Upon satisfaction of the answers given, Newton moved to approve checks #39828 - 39928; voided checks #39834 and #39813; payroll vouchers #26372 - 26487 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
General public comments – Jason Avery spoke to the board briefly about his beliefs about election fraud and the security of the election tabulator. He presented the board with a handout. No action taken.
CEO of Western WI Health, Eilidh Pederson, introduced herself to the board. She looks forward to working with the board and staff on future projects.
640 Main St. – Amy Drinken (Kuslik Construction) has purchased this property. She introduced her plan to renovate the entire building and create 11 apartments. They are hoping to start reconstruction in Jan, 2023. No action taken.
Sewer plant expenditures - Forbes moved to approve the sewer plant expen ditures as presented including RJ Jurowski request #7 - $475,605.17; SEH - $39,781.76; Bakke Norman - $74; Clifton Larson Allen - $2,625. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Change orders for new sewer plant:
a. Change order #6 – Forbes moved to approve misc. changes to structure #1 (+$11,040). Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
b. Change order #7 – Van Damme moved to approve effluent pipe changes (+$7,393). Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. Remaining items on this change order were tabled for further review.
c. Change order #8 – Forbes moved to approve the addition of a slop sink, hot water heater hose bib, recirculation pump, clarifier slide gate modifications and removal of concrete (+$17,360). Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
CITIZEN PARTICPATION PUBLIC HEARING – CDBG public facilities grant for 2023 street/utility project. This public hearing was held as a requirement to apply for a CDBG grant for public facility improvements.
President Van Damme called the public hearing to order at 6:45pm.
Mike Stoffel, Ayres Associates, proceeded to address the following as required by the Dept of Administration:
a. Introductions and purpose of the hearing
b. Identification of total potential funds
c. Eligible CDBG activities
d. Presentation of identified community development needs
e. Identification of any community development needs by public
f. Identification of any housing needs by public
g. Presentation of activities proposed for CDBG application
h. 2023 Baldwin Street and Utility Improvements
i. No residential displacement or acquisition of land
j. Citizen input/questions regarding proposed and other CDBG activities.
This project includes full reconstruction of streets/utilities on 9th Ave. (from Maple St. to the creek), watermain in Windmill Park, Maple St. (from Hwy. 63 to 8th Ave.) and 8th Ave. (from Maple St. to Main St.). Estimated cost is $1.5 million. No special assessments can be charged, and no residents will be displaced.
No public comments were heard regarding this project and there were no oppositions.
Van Damme adjourned the public hearing at 6:58pm.
Citizen Participation Plan - Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2022-05 – Adoption of a Citizen Participation Plan. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Fair Housing Ordinance – Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2022-06 - Adoption of a Fair Housing Ordinance. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Nonviolent Civil Rights Demonstration Policy – Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2022-07 – Adoption of policy to prohibit the use of excessive force. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan – Van Someren moved to approve the residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan as presented. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Resolution to Submit CDBG Application – Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2022-08 – Authorization to submit CDBG application. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Resolution to Commit Matching Funds – Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2022-09 – Commitment to provide matching funds. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
PUBLIC HEARING on Amending Comprehensive Plan (2006-2026)
President Van Damme called the public hearing to order at 7:06pm.
Administrator Carlson updated the board on the process for amending the Comprehensive Plan. The Planning Commission has passed a resolution to approve the addendum/amendment as presented.
President Van Damme called for public comments. Hearing none, the public hearing adjourned at 7:11pm.
Resolution to amend the 2006-2026 Comprehensive Plan – Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2022-11 to amend the 2006-2026 Comprehensive Plan as presented and approved by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Amending Ordinance Chapter 590 – Van Someren moved to approve amending ordinance Chapter 590 to reference the newly amended comprehensive plan. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Compensation for Police Commission members – Forbes moved to approve Resolution 2022-10 – Providing for compensation for police commission members. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Bid award for 2022 street project (12th/13th Ave.) – Four bids were received for this project. Bids were received by A-1 Excavating, Albrightson Excavating, Haas Sons and McCabe Construction. The low bidder was Albrightson Excavating with a price of $850,633.95. Knegendorf moved to approve awarding the bid to Albrightson Excavating. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Main St. property purchase agreement - Van Someren moved to approve the purchase agreement for ½ block on Main St. (between 8th/9th Ave. – PID #106-1020-95-000) for $125,000 with 90 days for the village to complete a Phase 1 environmental study and 45 days for the seller to remove all buildings on the property. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Supplemental agreement with SEH for lift station analysis – SEH has been asked to evaluate and analyze the lift stations at Gracie Dr. and Spruce St. to determine long-term needs. Van Someren moved to approve the supplemental agreement as presented. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Soccer field rental – Carlson asked the board for guidance on fees to charge for use of the soccer fields for regular tournaments. The board sent this discussion to the Parks/Rec Committee for further review.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. He updated the board on the sewer plant project, which is 30% completed. The Planning Commission was set to review site plans for a new apartment complex. At the request of the developer, the site plan review was postponed due to required revisions not being met.
Street Project Engineer – Mike Stoffel (Ayres) – no report.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt stated that Adam Newton has taken and passed four wastewater courses. Boldt will be applying for a competitive street resurfacing grant available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The application will be for resurfacing 4th Ave. from Vande Berg St. to Maple St. There is no guarantee that funds will be awarded.
Police Department – Written report submitted. There were 124 calls for service. All employee reviews were completed in Feb. The hiring process continues to fill the position vacated by Officer Chad Gallmeier.
EMS – Written report submitted. There were 147 calls for service and 53 transfers in February 2022.
Library – Magno reviewed upcoming events, including events at the Giezendanner Forest, a jazz event, and events at Windmill Days.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
The election held on Feb. 15 saw 198 voters.
The next election is April 5, 2022.
Governor Tony Evers visited Baldwin EMS on Feb. 17 to promote a new grant program specific for rural EMS services. Evers was given a tour of the Baldwin EMS garage and met with local EMS and elected officials to discuss the needs of rural EMS services.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:49pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(April 20)
