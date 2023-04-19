VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
March 8, 2023 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present included: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Matt Knegendorf, Amy Jurgens, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Baldwin EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Jodi Peterson, Ken Witt, Jennie Pechia, Adam Kastonek, Mitchell Nichols, Bruce Carland, David Ring, Don Timmerman, Eilida Pederson, Trent Yunker, Jim Helmer, Mark Dongkersgoed, Jason Schulte, Alex Miller, Brook Morris and Tim Toragson
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton moved and Jurgens seconded approving the consent agenda items:
• Bills paid with checks #41074, #41142-41238; Voided checks #41157; Payroll vouchers #27862-27971 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons)
for February, 2023.
• Minutes from February 8, 2023
Regular Village Board meeting
• Minutes from February 15, 2023
Special Village Board Meeting
• Municipal court report – February, 2023
• Building inspector report – February, 2023
• Spring Clean Up Days – April 28/29, 2023
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
Planning Commission Review
a. At the recommendation of the Planning Commission, Knegendorf moved to approve the site plan for Western WI Health (1100 Bergslien St) parking lot expansion (adding 41 stalls for employee parking) as presented. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
b. At the recommendation of the Planning Commission, Jurgens moved to approve the certified survey map submitted by Alcivia Corp (930 10th Ave.) as presented to create two parcels (one with the store and one with the grain bins). Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
St. Croix County Referendum Presentation – Ken Witt, St. Croix County Administrator and other representatives from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department presented information about the St. Croix County Public Safety referendum that will be on the ballot at the April 4, 2023 election. The county is asking for $3,536,507 for public safety positions each fiscal year moving forward. The
village board thanked all of them for coming to the meeting and explaining the reasons for the referendum. No action taken by the board.
Alex Miller Development Presentation - Alex Miller, developer from River Falls, presented a concept plan for commercial/residential development at the southwest corner of Hwy. 63/60th Ave. The concept plan includes parcels which would be rezoned for commercial businesses and/or apartment complexes with an extension of 11th Ave to the south. Miller asked for village board feedback and for the village board to entertain the idea of waiving future impact fees. The village board encouraged Miller to move forward with his concept and design plans and to start the rezoning process. No action taken by the board.
“Class A” Liquor Licenses Regulations – Dept of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Agent, Buck Robertson, has informed numerous gas stations in the village that they are selling alcoholic beverages that are not allowed to be sold under their current Class “A” fermented malt beverage license. The beverages include those that are fermented with sugar cane, which in WI, are quantified as a “hard liquor”. A “Class A” liquor license is required in order to sell these types of beverages.
Ordinance 349-14 (K) requires any gas station or grocery store who is issued a “Class A” liquor license to have a separate entrance, separate checkout, designated storage, etc. The businesses with a Class “A” fermented malt beverage license are currently unable to renovate their stores to qualify for a “Class A” liquor license. Administrator Carlson/Robertson explained that in order to accommodate the sale of the beverages fermented with sugar cane, a “Class A” liquor license is necessary. Business owners want to be able to sell these beverages without having to renovate their buildings, which creates a hardship.
The board considered the following: 1). Maintain the current ordinance and require applicants to renovate their buildings; 2). Eliminate the ordinance; or 3). Amend the ordinance to allow any existing business (gas station, grocery store or dollar store) to not have to renovate their stores and be allowed to apply for and be issued a “Class A” liquor license.
Van Someren moved to amend ordinance 349-14 (K) to allow gas stations, grocery stores and dollar stores in existence prior to Dec. 31, 2024 (allowing for the new Kwik Trip store on Curtis St to be built per their approved plans) to obtain a “Class A” liquor license without being required to renovate their buildings. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried 4-3 with Forbes, Knegendorf and Newton opposed. Carlson will contact all Class “A” fermented malt beverage license holders to inform them that they now have the option to apply for a “Class A” liquor license.
Utility easement release – Kwik Trip requested that a utility easement dated Nov. 30, 1999 and which is located on the north side of a parcel located at Hwy. 63/Curtis St. (PID #106-1047-40-000) be released for their future store. There are no utilities in this easement and there are no future plans for the use of this easement. At the recommendation of staff, Knegendorf moved to release this easement. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Storm sewer easement release – The release of a storm sewer easement dated Nov. 7, 1973 was requested by Kwik Trip for a parcel located at Hwy. 63/Curtis St. (PID #106-1046-70-000). The request for the release was withdrawn by Kwik Trip after closer review of the easement. It was determined that this easement is located in 8th Ave, east of this property and does not need to be released from the property. No action taken by the board.
Family Resource Center
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2023-07 – Family Resource Center Grant Participation. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Van Someren moved to approve a development agreement with the Family Resource Center for participation with them in applying for and administering a WI Economic Development Corp Community Development Investment Grant, giving Administrator Carlson and Attorney Mahler the authority to make minor changes as needed when the Family Resource Center reviews the document. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Windmill Days
Jodi Peterson requested a monetary donation for Windmill Days. Van Someren moved to approve a donation of $7000 from the tourism fund for the event. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Peterson then requested closure of Main St. and the arterial streets for the weekend events (June 7-10). Knegendorf moved to approve the street closures as presented. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Peterson discussed the open container policy that was established in 2022 which allowed participants of the event to walk on the sidewalks and streets carrying alcohol. The Windmill Days Committee was forced to purchase an additional insurance policy to cover anyone who may have been injured because of the policy. The village board agreed that there will be no open containers on the sidewalks or streets during the event. The Windmill Days Committee will present their beer garden layout and fencing when they apply for their “picnic” license.
2023 Street Projects – Street Engineer Stoffel reported that bids were received for the 2023 Street Projects and Albrightson Construction was the apparent low bidder with a bid of $897,271.35. Knegendorf moved to approve the bid from Albrightson Construction as recommended. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – 9th Ave. Project
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2023-05 – Authorizing Resolution to Submit a Community Development Block Grant Application. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2023-06 – Resolution providing a Guarantee of Match Funds for the 2023 CDBG-PF Application. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Opus/CBRE contract for purchase of 80 acres in I94 Industrial Park – The current contract for purchase of 80 acres in the I94 Industrial Park is due to expire in April, 2023. Opus submitted an amendment to extend the contract for two additional years with the release of $45,000 in earnest money. The amendment also removes the requirement that they purchase 8 acres of land. Van Someren moved to approve the amendment. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Renewal of liquor licenses – The following businesses have applied for new liquor licenses due to change in ownership:
SK Petro Inc. (Baldwin Travel Plaza – 975 Energy St) - Class “A” beer
AIM Global LLC (Liquor Haus – 820 10th Ave.) - ”Class A” liquor and Class “A” beer
Ameer Investment Inc (Freedom Station – 1040 Bergslien St.) - Class “A” beer.
Van Someren moved to approve the applications for AIM Global LLC and for Ameer Investment Inc. and to reject the application for SK Petro as their information is not complete. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Sewer Plant Service Agreement (SEH) – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) presented an amended service agreement for the sewer plant project to include an asbestos study at the existing sewer plant which is necessary prior to demolition. Henningsgard reported that the cost of any abatement is not included in the new sewer plant contract and that if abatement is necessary, it would be submitted as a change order or the village would hire a different contractor. Van Someren moved to approve the amendment. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Water Tower Repairs/Application for Safe Drinking Water Fund – At the request of the Water/Sewer Committee, SEH submitted a contract for management of water tower repairs and for application/management of Safe Drinking Water Fund application. Knegendorf moved to approve both contracts. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 5-2 with Van Damme and Van Someren opposed.
Sale of current EMS building (630 Hwy. 12) – Wernlund moved that an appraisal be obtained to determine the value of the current EMS building so that it can be sold with an appropriate value. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried. Carlson is authorized to hire an appraiser.
Investment of EMS funds – The village is carrying $5 million to pay for the EMS building project. Sean Lentz (Ehlers) offered information on investing the funds to maximize the return while the building project is in process. Ehlers charges an investment fee and can potentially invest the funds at 4.6-4.8% return. The Local Government Investment Pool (LGIP) in Madison, WI is paying 4.5%. Staff is recommending that the funds remain at LGIP for ease of access and to avoid paying investment fees to Ehlers. Van Damme moved to leave the funds at LGIP. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Sewer plant project pay requests – Van Someren moved to approve the Jurowski Construction pay request #19 in the amount of $286,695.75 and SEH invoice in the amount of $22,178.40. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried. Carlson reminded the board that pay request #18, which was approved contingent on submission of two invoices, at the February meeting is being paid at a lesser amount as the invoices were removed from the pay request. Pay request #18 will be paid in the amount of $410,610.95.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The sewer plant is 87.7% completed.
Committee Reports
Public Safety/Personnel – No report. Carlson reported that Brian Newton has been hired for the public works general laborer position with board consensus and at a wage of $28.50/hr. His start date will be March 27, 2023.
Water/Sewer – Knegendorf reported that the Water/Sewer Committee met on Feb. 15, 2023. He reviewed numerous items including upgrades needed at the water towers, 12th Ave./TID 7 eligible water/sewer upgrade project and meter/software and hardware upgrades. No action taken by the board.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – No report
Police Department – Report submitted. There were 126 case numbers created in February, 2023 with 410 calls for service. Chief Krueger reported that Officer Kline has passed his field training and is able to work independently. Body cams have been received. There have been some issues with the 2020 Ford Explorers. A new “Color with a Cop” initiative has been planned with the library for community engagement.
EMS –Report submitted. There were 136 calls for service and 34 transfers in February, 2023. Chief Boyer reported that Ambulance 5603 is almost ready to be sold. The new ambulance is expected to arrive at the end of April. New Lucas devices have been received and are in service.
Library – Report submitted. Librarian Magno shared the annual report submitted to the state showing the number of hours open, number of patrons through the door, the number of programs, program attendance and the number of checkouts. She shared a comparison over the last 5 years. She shared the upcoming programing.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report –
Administrator Carlson reported on the following:
• There was a Primary Election held on Feb. 21
with 384 voters (higher turnout than expected).
• The general spring election will be held
on April 4, 2023.
• The Police Dept IT upgrades are being installed. All email addresses and information will be transferred to the new server within the next month.
• There is Public Safety/Personnel Committee scheduled for March 13.
• The General Obligation Debt Funding will close on March 16. These funds will be used to pay of the State Trust Fund Loan in the amount of $5,000,000 for the EMS building project.
• There have been numerous zoning/planning inquiries over the past few weeks.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:14pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
