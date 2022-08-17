VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
July 13, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Jason Schulte, Eilidh Pederson (Western WI Health), Lea Kaiser (Western WI Health) and Scott Teigen (Kwik Trip)
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren requested the approval of checks written be removed from the consent agenda for further review. Van Someren moved, and Knegendorf seconded to approve the remaining consent agenda items:
•Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – June 2022
•Minutes for June 8, 2022 Regular Board Meeting
•Municipal court report – June 2022
•Building inspector report – June 2022
Van Someren questioned the expenditure for 105 background checks. Police Chief Krueger explained that the background checks were completed as part of the liquor licensing renewal process. A background check is done on all operator license applicants. Upon satisfaction, Van Someren moved to approve checks written - #40238 - 40357; voided check #40160; payroll vouchers #26840 - 26956; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WI Retirement Systems. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public comments – Scott Teigen (Kwik Trip) and Eilidh Pederson (Western WI Health) informed the board that an agreement has been reached between the parties for Kwik Trip to purchase the old hospital property on Hwy. 63 with the intention to build a new convenience store. Kwik Trip would vacate the current location at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Main St. and would like to offer the existing building to the village for a permanent location for the local food pantry. They are looking forward to a collaborative working relationship with village staff and board. The project is anticipated to begin spring, 2024.
Sewer Plant - Newton moved to approve the following expenditures for the sewer plant project: Jurowski Construction pay request #11 - $779,881.60; SEH - $10,440.00; Bakke Norman - $1,787.93. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Olmsted, Brett (1140 8th Ave) – At the June board meeting, Olmsted requested to change his address to Maple St. as he believes by changing the “front” of the property, it will allow him to put up a fence in a larger area of his property (which is a corner lot). Per previous direction from the board, Administrator Carlson contacted the building inspector to determine if an address change will make a difference as to where a fence can go and how high it can be. The building inspector confirmed that changing his address will not make a difference in the fence requirements as this lot is a corner lot and faces two street sides. Street side requirements will be enforced regardless of the address. The board took no action; however, they stated that if Olmsted wants to change his address, he can do so by contacting the administrative office. (Note: Olmsted was informed that his request was going to be reviewed at this meeting. He was not present.).
Harris property transaction (960 8th Ave.). At the request of Vic Harris (seller), Van Damme moved to grant a 60-day extension to close on the property. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
TID 7 expenditure period ending. The board was updated on the TID 7 expenditure period which ends on Sept. 12, 2022. There is a projected tax increment of $558,497 that will be available for planned projects. Per previous discussions at committee and board meetings, a lift station master plan was created by SEH with recommendations that generators be added to the lift station at Gracie Dr. and at Spruce St. As part of the master plan, it was determined that the water and sewer lines that service TID 7 and run under Baldwin creek could also be upgraded. Public Works Director Brad Boldt also recommended that Energy St. be milled and overlaid. Total cost of all projects is estimated at $540,200. Total eligible costs from TID 7 are $380,891.
Administrator Carlson explained that there are no funds immediately available to pay for these projects. The board needs to decide what projects, if any, should be completed. The board could choose to approve just the TID 7 eligible expenditures (Gracie Dr. lift station and street overlay) or do a combination of projects. If projects are approved that are not TID eligible, the additional expenses will be water/sewer expenses with those rates potentially increasing. After some discussion, Van Someren moved to approve all the projects (one generator for each lift station, water and sewer line improvements under Baldwin creek and mill and over lay of Energy St.) for a total of $540,200 with TID 7 future revenue paying for the estimated $380,891 of the project and water and sewer paying the estimated $159,309. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Funding TID 6 and TID 7 expenditures. Because the projects in TID 7 are being planned using projected funds and the purchase of 960 8th Ave. in TID 6 was an unplanned purchase, Van Someren moved to borrow funds for all projects in both districts totaling $665,200. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried. Funding for the TID 7 projects is to be obtained prior to Sept. 12, 2022 as that is the date the expenditure period expires for this district.
Speed signs/speed sign trailer/pedestrian signs. Police Chief Krueger requested to expend designated ARPA funds for speed signs and a speed sign trailer. Forbes moved to approve the expenditure of funds for four speed signs (two for Hwy. 63, one for Cty. Rd. J and one for Hwy. 12) and for a speed sign trailer (trailer not to exceed $10,000). Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Architectural firm for EMS building. A meeting was held to interview two architectural firms to create and design an EMS building. Wold Architects and BKV Group were interviewed. At the recommendation of the committee, Knegendorf moved to hire Wold. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Kraus-Anderson fee review. Administrator Carlson reviewed the fee schedule submitted by Kraus-Anderson for construction management for the EMS building. When a contract is ready for full board review, the fees will be further reviewed. No action taken.
Doornink, John utility easement. John Doornink submitted a request for $7500 for a utility easement located on his farm field at the west end of Franklin St. and to the south which has been in place since the early 1970’s. Per his written request, he has not been able to use his land for farming for numerous years and he feels he should be compensated for his loss of crops. Forbes moved to deny his request for payment. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Employee handbook updates. Administrator Carlson reviewed handbook updates that were reviewed and recommended by the Personnel Committee. Various updates were made to clarify policies and procedures. Forbes moved to approve the updates as presented. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Not present. Written report was submitted. The new sewer plant project is 45% complete.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that the current street project is going well. He is still working with Stout Construction on some warranty issues on Franklin St.
Police Department – Krueger reported 176 calls in June. The department call volume is up 24% from last year.
Interviews were held to fill a vacant officer position. The selected candidate is working on receiving reciprocity with WI as he is MN certified. The process may take until October to complete.
National Night Out is being held on Aug. 2. A proclamation for this event was submitted for Pres. Van Damme’s signature.
EMS – Chief Boyer was not present. Written report submitted. There were 185 calls for service and 34 transfers in June 2022.
Library –Magno updated the board on the programing occurring in the library. She is going to collaborate with area museums to bring in interactive displays for the public to enjoy.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson and Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson attended a day long WI Municipal Clerks Association district meeting in Rice Lake on June 17. Education sessions included election updates and liquor licensing review. The state treasurer reviewed programs available to assist those in need in our communities.
Carlson held a meeting with all department heads to review various items and budgeting concerns. Job descriptions are to be reviewed for all positions and the current budget is to be reviewed for any necessary amendments that may be needed. Current year budget review will occur in August.
The Partisan Primary election is on Aug. 9.
An insurance adjuster has inspected all the village buildings to determine the extent of the hail damage from the May storm. A report is forthcoming.
Attorney Mahler and Carlson are reviewing a draft development agreement for KAMI, LLC (Paul Tucci) for the proposed apartment complex at Gracie Dr. For the offered TID incentives to be valid, a final copy of the agreement will need to be approved prior to Sept 12, 2022.
The Dept of Natural Resources will be available prior to the August board meeting to discuss the Baldwin Creek flooding issues with the residents and the board. Residents will be notified of the meeting.
Attorney Mahler is reviewing RJ Jurowski’s insurance policy to determine if they are liable for the costs that were incurred at the new sewer plant due to the flood event that occurred in May. No payments have been made for expenses incurred. Rural Development will not approve the expenditure of funds as part of their financing. Further review of policies and expenses will be needed.
Recess at 7:12pm
Reconvene at 7:16pm
Van Someren moved to convene to closed session pursuant to 19.85(1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for the purchase of public properties, the investment of public funds or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 7:17pm.
The board discussed a letter of intent issued by Kwik Trip to offer the village the current Kwik Trip location (1010 Main St.) to be used as a permanent food pantry when a new Kwik Trip store is built at the old hospital location on Hwy. 63. Minor revisions to the letter of intent will be sent to Kwik Trip for review. The board was generally in favor of the project, and they are willing to accept the building when terms of an agreement are favorable to both parties. No action taken.
Being no further business, closed session and the meeting adjourned at 7:49pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(Aug. 17)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.