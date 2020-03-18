VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
February 12, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar Street. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. All stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Richard Carlson, Matt Dougherty, Angie Chandler, Patty Wilhelm, Melissa Anderson, Jeff Plitzner, Jeremy Skaw, Austin VanSomeren, Brad Boldt, Jason Schulte, Librarian Rebecca Dixen, Eileen LaFavor, Mary Jacobson, Donna Hayes and Grant Hutchins
CONSENT AGENDA
Knegendorf requested item #10 – “Operators licenses” be removed for further discussion.
Russett moved to approve the remaining items on the consent agenda. Seconded by Van Damme. Items approved include:
• Checks written - #37227 – 37338, payroll vouchers #23267-23406, online/”manual” checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, payment systems network and WRS
• Financial reports for January, 2020
• Minutes from Jan. 8, 2020 Caucus/Regular Meeting and Jan. 15, 2020 Special Meeting
• Final pay request for Monarch Construction for Vandeberg St./4th Ave. in the amount of $359,092.60
• Hiring Jodi Peterson as Deputy/Utility Clerk with starting wage of $21.00/hr
• Freedom Gas Station’s request to change licensed agent to Tracey Bowman
• Municipal court report for January 2020
• Acknowledgement of receipt of Baldwin Senior Center Board annual report for the Eleanor Olsen Estate account
Knegendorf corrected the agenda item for operator license approval which had Lori Pollack listed as working for Freedom Gas Station. She is working for the American Legion. Correction noted. Knegendorf moved to approve operator licenses for Freedom Gas Station - Lyon, Alysia; Andrea, Sherri; American Legion – Anderson, Tobie; Pollack, Lori; Anderson, Matt. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. None were heard.
Planning Commission
Russett moved to approve a certified survey map for Cobblestone Inn and Suites (Baldwin Motel, Inc.) at 500 Baldwin Plaza Drive as recommended by Planning Commission. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to approve Main St. closures (Hwy. 63 – 9th Ave) as requested by the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce for Chili Fest. Sept. 26, 2020 (9:00am – 5:00pm), Trick or Treat, Oct. 30, 2020 (1:30pm – 5:30pm) and Horse Parade, Dec. 5, 2020 (9:30am – 2:00pm). Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to donate $500 to the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce, as requested, for the Trick or Treat event and the Horse Parade. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to approve a temporary Class “B” Beer License for the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce for Chili Fest (Sept. 26). Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
The board received an update on Windmill Days planning from Matt Dougherty. The committee is making a concerted effort to create a family fun-filled weekend of events to be held in June. Van Damme moved to approve their request for $5000 using tourism dollars. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Sean Lentz, Ehlers, presented the board with information on funding a new sewer plant facility. He is proposing that the board consider applying for a loan from the WI DNR Clean Water Fund program due to the incentives and interest rate available. Lentz reminded the board that the loan will be paid through increased user-fees which can be increased as the project begins or increased in a larger increment when the project is completed.
Knegendorf moved to approve the supplemental letter of agreement with SEH for assistance in applying to the Clean Water Fund for a loan for a new sewer plant. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried. Cost for the assistance is $30,000.
Knegendorf updated the board on the meeting held with the department heads re: facility needs in the next 5-10 years. After informing the board that the current facilities are not going to be adequate to support the growth of the village, Knegendorf moved to hire SEH to work with staff and board members to create a long-range facilities study spending no more than $20,000 using village reserves. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Henningsgard presented the board with a long-range park plan created for Bailey/Creamery and Mill Pond Parks as directed by the board. He pointed out various aspects of the plan which includes shelters, restrooms, walking paths, parking lots, new playgrounds etc. Zevenbergen moved to approve the plan and include it in the village’s comprehensive plan. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried 5-1 with Newton opposed.
Zevenbergen requested that the design plan for a new park shelter building at Creamery Park be put to bid. Van Damme questioned if any other shelter building was considered and asked for this to be tabled so there is an opportunity to review other shelter designs that may be better suited for the community. It was decided that there would be a village board meeting held on Feb. 27 at 6:00pm to discuss possible concepts for a shelter. No additional action taken.
Russett moved to approve Resolution 2020-01 – Preliminary Resolution Declaring Intent to Levy Special Assessments for 9th Ave. (Lokhorst to Summit St). Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Russett moved to post the position for Director of Public Works externally in March with the intention of hiring a new director by May 1 to work along side current Director John Traxler until his retirement in July. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried 5-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Knegendorf moved that the Village Board support the efforts of the Baldwin-Woodville School District to build a new pool and sports complex through a referendum. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Traxler requested that Integrated City Solutions be hired to sandblast/paint the fire hydrants. Knegendorf moved that Integrated City Solutions be hired to sandblast/paint half the hydrants in 2020 and the other half in 2021 at a cost of $125.00 each. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried.
Traxler requested the purchase of a truck mounted spray patcher for pothole and crack filling on the streets. The department currently uses a trailer mounted unit. A truck mounted unit is safer and more efficient. Van Damme moved to approve purchasing a truck mounted spray patcher at a cost of $34,550, using funds from the equipment fund and selling the trailer mounted unit for a possible profit of $10,000-$15,000. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Previous board member, Lisa Knutson, had been appointed to the United Fire and Rescue Board. With her resignation from the board, Newton, who was the alternate, agreed to be the permanent replacement.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Submitted written report. Henningsgard reminded the board that choosing the village-owned property south of the current sewer plant facility for a new sewer plant facility will create its own problems with using the town road (200th St.) to access the property. The current DNR transportation permit issued to haul sludge to and from the sewer plant does not allow travel on town roads. The only solution to this problem is for the village to take ownership of the road. Per Attorney Mahler, the village would need to annex the property into the village and negotiate with the Town of Hammond on taking possession of the road (length of road to be determined). Van Damme agreed to discuss this with the Town of Hammond Board Chairman.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – No report
Police Department – Krueger reported there were 126 calls for service in January, 2020. There were 3 traffic citation issued, 1 ordinance violation citations issued and 5 crashes. He also reported that the new squad car has been ordered. Applications for part-time officers were accepted through Jan. 31 and 15 were received. He is currently doing background checks on two. The pick-up truck was sold for $11,000 by silent bid. He attended the Chief’s Conference in WI Dells held Feb. 9 – Feb. 12.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 170 calls in January 2020 as compared to 148 calls in January 2019. There were 61 transfers in January. Boyer also reported that the full-time paramedic recently hired has submitted his resignation due to a new job offer. The position will be posted and filled as soon as possible. The 2017 Ford Explorer was totaled in an accident during a snowstorm. It has been replaced with a 2020 Ford Explorer with insurance settlement and monies from the sinking fund.
Library – Dixen thanked the board for considering a facilities study and plan being created as she expressed the need for more library space.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson reminded the board that there is an election on Feb. 18 (Spring Primary) and there is on-going training on the new electronic poll books (Badger Books).
Wastewater treatment plant operator Gary Newton went to Madison the week of Feb. 10 to show support for a change in law re: the classification of hauling sludge from the sewer plant to the bio-solids facility and back. He joined numerous other operators in the area to show support for the change, which will save money for all municipalities using the bio-solids facility.
Henningsgard and Carlson have been working with Subway on a site plan design for a new store, which will replace the current location at Kwik Trip.
The location of a new industrial park sign at the I94 Industrial Park will be determined when the snow melts and the setbacks can be determined.
New Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson will start on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
The board has been invited to a soft ribbon cutting at Flagship Ford (850 Fern Dr) to be held on March 18 at 9:30am.
The board took a break at 7:52pm.
The board reconvened at 7:59pm.
Van Damme moved to convene to closed session pursuant to 19.85 (1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation from the purchase of public properties, the investment of public funds, or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 8:00pm. The Village Board met with a local non-profit agency. No action taken.
Being there no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned the closed session meeting at 8:32pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
