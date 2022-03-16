VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
February 9, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, EMS Director Tom Boyer, Library Director Rita Magno, Jodi Peterson, Jason Schulte, Mike Stoffel, Jason Klopp and Craig Geurkink
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren moved and Knegendorf seconded to approve the following consent agenda items:
•Checks #39729 - 39827; payroll vouchers #26257-26371 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
•Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – January 2022
•January 12, 2022 regular board meeting minutes
•Updated fee schedule
•Implementation of USDA Rural Development Language Access Plan
•Municipal court report – January 2022
•Resignation of Planning Commission member Trent Yunker
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Hearing to vacate a portion of the right-of-way at 11th Ave. and Cedar St.
a.Public hearing was called to order at 6:01pm.
b.Call for public comments. No public comments were heard.
c.Public hearing adjourned at 6:02pm.
Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2022-01 Vacating the right-of-way at 11th Ave. and Cedar St. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Planning Commission
a. Westconsin Credit Union
i. Rezone request. Westconsin Credit Union has requested to rezone two lots from C-1-H (Highway Commercial) to C-1 (Local Commercial), (PID #106-2003-70-100 and 106-2003-70-200). Jurgens moved to approve the request as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Forbes.Motion carried.
ii. Certified survey map. A CSM was submitted to combine two lots into one at Cedar St. (PID #106-2003-70-100 and 106-2003-70-200). Jurgens moved to approve the CSM as recommended by Planning Commission. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
iii. Site plan. Westconsin Credit Union has submitted a site plan for a new 8,600 sq. ft. building at the northwest corner of Cedar St./ Hwy. 63. Knegendorf moved to approve the site plan including two driveways and signs as presented and as recommended by Planning Commission. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried. Knegendorf requested that the address be changed to reflect their entrance on Cedar St. Current address is 1620 10th Ave. Carlson will review and assign a new address.
Public Hearing on assessing special assessments to affected properties of the 2022 street project (12th Ave. – Main St. to Newton St. and 13th Ave. – Main St. to Maple St). The project will include replacing water/sewer mains, storm water improvements, sidewalks replacement and street reconstruction.
a.Public hearing was called to order at 6:10pm.
b.Call for public comments.
a.Resident Craig Geurkink asked a few questions that were answered to his satisfaction.
c.Public hearing adjourned at 6:15pm.
Van Someren moved to approve the preliminary special assessment schedule as presented for the above listed 2022 street project. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
General public comments – none heard.
Sewer Plant Expenditures - Van Someren moved to approve the sewer plant expenditures presented including RJ Jurowski request #6 in the amount of $621,085.30; SEH in the amount of $21,689.17 and Bakke Norman in the amount of $227.50. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Farmland Lease – Van Someren moved to approve a lease with Jon-De Farms to rent 20 acres of village-owned land at the end of Cedar St. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Procurement Policy – Newton moved to approve Resolution 2022-04 - Procurement Policy as requested by the village’s auditing firm. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Wage adjustments – Boldt and Carlson requested wage adjustments for staff members after positive reviews. Boldt also requested wage adjustments for his seasonal employees including summer mowers. After some discussion and request by Forbes to discuss creating a wage scale, Forbes moved to approve the adjustments as presented. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried. Forbes will attend a personnel committee meeting to assist with discussions on creating a wage scale.
Purchase of land on Main St. (TIF 6) – Carlson asked the board how they would like to finance the purchase of ½ block on Main St (between 8th and 9th Ave) owned by Vic Harris. This is a TIF 6 eligible expense. Questions were raised about the status of TIF 6, the amount of revenue expected to be generated and when/if borrowing for the purchase of the lot is warranted. There is also the possibility of using ARPA funds for the purchase. The board would like to discuss with financial advisor, Sean Lentz. Jurgens moved to table the discussion on how to finance the acquisition. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
TIF 7 Expenditures – Streets/Building and Water/Sewer Committees met to discuss the TIF 7 expenditure period ending in Sept, 2022 and possible projects where funds could be used. Projects recommended include adding a generator to the lift station at Gracie Dr; resurfacing the I94 Industrial Park streets and using a portion to upgrade the lift station located at Spruce St. Financing these projects needs to be discussed as the tax increment of approx. $500,000 is projected for future years. The board would like to discuss this with financial advisor, Sean Lentz. Van Damme moved to table the discussion on use of TIF 7 funds for various projects in the district prior to its expenditure period ending. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Emergency Services Building – The Ad-Hoc Committee (Van Someren, Knegendorf and Newton) is recommending that this project move forward to include Baldwin EMS, Baldwin Police Department and United Fire & Rescue and that the project be financed by applying for a 40-year loan with USDA Rural Development. After a long discussion, the board agreed to meet with Brunton Architects to revise the project to an EMS building and/or an EMS/PD building only. They agreed that a special meeting should be held to review all options for a new building for Baldwin EMS or Baldwin EMS/Baldwin PD and that financial advisor Sean Lentz needs to be involved with the conversations to explain financing options, including how much could be charged for rent to Baldwin EMS and possibly United Fire & Rescue, if they are included. Van Damme moved to table this discussion. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. He updated the board on the sewer plant project, which is 28% completed.
Street Project Engineer – Mike Stoffel (Ayre) report that the income survey for the 2023 street project funding is complete with enough surveys submitted to apply for a CBGD grant. The 2022 street project bid advertising will be submitted to the paper and uploaded within the next week.
Committee Reports
a. Water/Sewer
i-ii. Baldwin-Woodville School District has requested a sewer credit for water used at the pool that is not going through the sewer system. A second water meter is being installed to calculate the sewer charges for the bathrooms and showers. After some discussion, Knegendorf moved to credit the pool account with a credit based on 175,000 gallons of water consumed and to issue water/sewer credits for annual/seasonal filling of the pool. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
iii. Boldt updated the board on the water tower inspections that were completed. The north tower needs to be repainted and repairs made at an approximate cost of $1 million dollars. The south tower needs minor repairs at an approximate cost of $25,000. No action taken by the board.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt requested approval to order and purchase a new dump truck to replace the 2007 truck. This was budgeted with a 5-year payment plan. Cost is approximately $180,000 with a trade-in value of approximately $30,000. Van Someren moved to approve the purchase. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Police Department – Written report submitted. Krueger was at the Police Leadership Conference and was not in attendance. As submitted, there were 121 calls for service in January.
i. On behalf of Krueger, Administrator Carlson requested the purchase of four new computers (two laptops and two desktops) for his office at a cost of $4,824. Van Someren moved to approve the purchase. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
ii. A Memo of Understanding with St. Croix County was presented. The purpose of the MOA is to allow Officer Mike Dishno to continue being a part of the county crisis negotiation team. The agreement would allow Officer Dishno to be called to a crisis, if needed, with Baldwin Police Department being responsible for wages and benefits. Van Someren moved to approve the agreement. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried 5-2 with Newton and Van Damme opposed.
EMS – Written report submitted. There were 147 calls for service and 51 transfers in January 2022. Knegendorf commended Chief Boyer for the service performed on a recent weekday in which there were over 8 calls.
Library – Librarian Rita Magno reported that she is doing a re-fresh of the children’s area in the library. The “love your library” campaign was successful with numerous comments about how patrons use the library. She received a $300 donation from the daughter of patron who passed away. She also explained a new “spinner” system that will be used to allow books to be front-facing instead of binder-facing for ease of use. Children, who can see the book cover, are quick to check out books.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Appointment to Planning Commission – Recommendation to appoint Taylar Wittstock to Planning Commission to replaced Trent Yunker. Jurgens moved to approve the appointment. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Carlson reminded the board that the Spring Primary Election will be held on Feb. 15. School board primary is the only race on the ballot.
The Parks/Rec Committee met to discuss pickleball courts with Greg Wevers. No action taken. Wevers was encouraged to create a group to raise funds for new courts. A sign for Creamery Park is being explored using donated funds.
2022 Main St. Farmers Market is being planned with the assistance of Linda Paul.
Carlson participated in an ARPA webinar sponsored by Clifton Larson Allen.
Meetings with USDA Rural Development continue to ensure that all documentation is completed prior to closing on the sewer plant loan in April.
As a community outreach effort, the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce will be using the board room for their monthly meeting in March. Time is available at this meeting to update the chamber board members about what is happening in the village.
An Ad-Hoc Committee (Forbes and Wernlund) met with Jason Avery about election integrity. No action taken.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:12pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
