VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
February 8, 2023 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present included: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund. Matt Knegendorf was absent.
Others present: Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Baldwin EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Eric Quam, Dustin Phillips, Jason Schulte, Bruce Carland, Dean Norden, Jodi Peterson, Mitch Nichols, William Findlay, Jessica Jagusch, Agnes Ring, Lee Hanson, Annette Schladweiler, Shawn Schladweiler, Jerry Van Someren and Bonnie Van Someren
CONSENT AGENDA
Carlson requested that check #41074 for Flagship Ford be withheld. This payment is for repairs to a police vehicle. Carlson was made aware that the vehicle is still not operating appropriately and needs to be taken back to Flagship Ford for further work. The board agreed to withhold payment until the vehicle is operating appropriately.
Newton moved and Wernlund seconded approving the remaining consent agenda items:
• Bills with checks #41030 - #41141 written, not including check #41074; Voided checks #40897, #40924 and #40962; Payroll vouchers #27747-27861 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) for Jan, 2023.
• Minutes from Regular Village Board meeting (Jan. 11, 2023)
• Minutes from Special Village Board Meeting (Jan. 13, 2023)
• Municipal court report – January, 2023
• Building inspector report – January, 2023
• 2023 contract with St. Croix County ADRC for use of the Senior Center
• Retirement gift for Joe Rose and recognition of 21 years of service
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
Lucky Paws Midwest – Annette Schladweiler requested use of Mill Pond Park for an Easter egg hunt fundraiser on April 1, 2023 for Lucky Paws Midwest. Van Damme moved to approve the request. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
PUBLIC HEARING – Special Assessments for 2023 Street Project
Van Damme called the public hearing on assessing special assessments to affected properties of 2023 street project – Curtis Street (intersection of 12th Ave. west to cul-de-sac), Newton Street (intersection of Hwy. 12 to 8th Ave.), 8th Avenue (Newton St. to Curtis St.) to order at 6:03pm.
Street engineer Mike Stoffel explained the project and the assessments being charged. Bids for the project will be opened on March 3, 2023. Bids will be awarded at the March 8, 2023 board meeting. The project will start in June with 60 days to complete the project.
Van Damme called for public comments. A few questions were asked of Stoffel and were answered to the satisfaction of the residents.
Hearing no other comments or questions, Van Damme adjourned the public hearing at 6:19pm.
Special Assessments for 2023 Street Project – Van Someren moved to approve the special assessments for the 2023 street projects as presented. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Family Resource Center/WI Community Development Investment Grant – Agnes Ring, Executive Director of the Family Resource Center explained the need for extensive renovations at their current location (857 Main St.). Financing for the renovations are planned through fundraising, a WI Community Development Investment Grant (WI CDIG), Village Façade Grant Program and private financing. The WI CDIG requires the village to sponsor the Family Resource Center and apply for the grant on their behalf. Ring respectfully requested the village’s participation in the process to apply for the state grant ensuring the village board that there is no liability to the village or taxpayers for doing so. Van Someren moved to sponsor the Family Resource Center and apply for the grant stated above. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Façade Grant Program/Family Resource Center (857 Main St.) – As part of their financing package for renovations, the Family Resource Center requested a façade grant in the approx. amount of $37,990. Carlson reminded the board that the funds for the façade grant program come from TID 6. The concept for awarding the façade grant dollars is that improvements made to the façade of a building creates an increased assessed value and in turn increases the property taxes owed. The Family Resource Center will be applying for tax exempt status as a non-profit and if approved, will not be paying property taxes. The board agreed that the services offered by the Family Resource Center are a large benefit to the community and area. Van Someren moved to approve the grant request. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 5-1-1 with Newton opposed and Knegendorf absent.
EMS Building Project
Kraus Anderson contract amendment – Van Someren moved to approve the proposed amendment to the construction management contract for updated dates of construction and costs involved with construction management with Kraus Anderson for the EMS building project. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
EMS Building Project – Bid Award - Eric Quam and Dustin Phillips (Kraus Anderson) presented the apparent, confirmed low bids that were received for the EMS building project. There were 88 bids received for various aspects of the project. The lowest qualified bid total is $3,800,484. With soft costs and contingencies, the project is projected to cost $5,096,001. Van Someren moved to award the bids to the lowest qualified bidders as presented with alternatives one and two included (which add a generator and stone façade) and to allow any change orders under $5000 be approved by Administrator Carlson and EMS Chief Tom Boyer. Any change orders over $5000 will be approve by Carlson, Boyer and the Ambulance Committee. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Resolution 2023-03 – “Resolution Providing for the Issuance, Sale and Delivery of $5,210,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A of the Village of Baldwin, Wisconsin; Establishing the Terms and Conditions Therefor; Directing Their Execution and Delivery; Creating a Debt Service Account Therefor; and Awarding the Sale Thereof”. Due to the timing of the final draw of the State Trust Fund loan for the EMS project, this resolution needed to be tabled until a subsequent meeting. Van Someren moved to table the approval of this resolution. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Resolution 2023-04 – “Resolution Amending Initial Resolution No. 2023-01 Providing for the Issuance and Sale of General Obligation Refunding Bonds in the Approximate Amount of $5,180,000 of the Village of Baldwin, Wisconsin”. Van Someren moved to approve this resolution and set a meeting for Feb. 15, 2023 to award the sale and delivery of the EMS building project refunding bond. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried by roll call vote with all present in favor.
Opus Purchase Agreement – Bruce Carland updated the board on the marketing efforts from Opus and CBRE that have been made for the 80 acres in the I94 Industrial Park. The current purchase agreement expires April, 2023. Opus is requesting that the purchase agreement be amended to allow them to continue marketing the property for one additional year but removing the required earnest money provision. Attorney Mahler suggested that the board may be agreeable to that arrangement if the earnest money currently in escrow be released to the village in lieu of any additional earnest money being submitted. Carland was not able to agree to that arrangement. Van Someren moved to table the issue allowing time for legal review of the contract and working on terms of negotiating the contract. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Sewer Plant Service Agreement (SEH) – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) presented an amended service agreement for the sewer plant project to include 1). Asbestos study for existing sewer plant which is necessary prior to demolition; 2). Topographic survey and property investigation for replacing an existing sanitary sewer collection pipe east of the new sewer plant. 3). Investigating sanitary sewer line sizing related to task #2. After some discussion, Van Someren moved to approved tasks two and three and table task one until the March 8, 2023 board meeting. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Sewer plant project pay requests – Van Damme moved to approve the Jurowski Construction pay request #18 in the amount of $475,013.70 contingent on all invoices being received and SEH invoice in the amount of $35,226.67. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The sewer plant is 81% completed.
Committee Reports
Public Safety/Personnel – Van Someren moved to approve two new policies in the employee handbook which include a short-term disability insurance program policy and use of PTO prior to retirement. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported job applications have been received for the position vacated by the retirement of Joe Rose. They will be reviewed, and interviews held in the next couple of weeks.
Police Department – Report submitted. There were 147 case numbers created in January 2023 with 219 calls for service. New officers have started their field training. Carlson assisted with submission for WI grant dollars for hiring the new officers.
EMS –Report submitted. There were 137 calls for service and 31 transfers in January 2023.
Boyer presented the survey results from the WI Office of Rural Health re: struggles of EMS services. He stated that Baldwin EMS is doing well; however, surrounding services struggle to pay for services and to maintain employees.
Boyer presented a paramedic sponsorship program policy. Van Someren moved to approve the policy as presented. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Boyer requested that a discussion about a shift trading policy be tabled until further review with the Personnel Committee. Van Damme moved to table this item. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Van Someren moved to approve the purchase of a new EMS cot using funds from the sinking fund and from the sale of an older cot to Ellsworth EMS. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Library – Librarian Rita Magno reported that Culvers made a donation to the library based on the sales of their annual coupon calendar. Plans for summer programming have started. The Friends of the Library are re-organizing and are inviting members of the public to participate with their group.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Administrator Carlson reported that there will be a primary election held on Feb. 21. There will be a special board meeting on Feb. 15. The new software program for the cemetery data management (Cemsites) is live. Planning for the 2023 Farmers Market has started. The Police Department IT upgrades are starting with equipment arriving and installment dates being made. There will be a retirement luncheon for Joe Rose on Friday, Feb. 10 as it is his last day of employment.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:38pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
